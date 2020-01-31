Erika Hartung wants women to experience God in a new and deeper way.
So the new Women’s Ministry director at Fremont’s Full Life Church is working with other members on an event planned in February.
Area women are invited to “Glorious Encounter,” from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 21 in the church at 2380 Seaton Ave. Admission is free for the event, which is open to the public and designed for women of all ages. Nursery will be provided.
The event will include a time of worship and prayer. Women will be able to divide into small circles for prayer. There will be one-on-one prayer time and encouragement.
Hartung said she hopes the event will help deepen the faith of those who attend and draw them closer to God.
“I’m hoping it will encourage, equip and challenge us to keep going deeper,” she said.
And she hopes it will give attendees a thirst for more of God’s special presence.
“I really want people to have that experience, especially if they’ve never experienced the love of Christ before,” Hartung said. “I want them to experience that love in a new way and feel a personal touch from God.”
Like other Christians, Hartung knows that God is present everywhere.
But there is a sense of God’s presence — which is talked about in the Bible and can be experienced in a special way.
Instances throughout Scripture record a sense of God’s presence that proved comforting, encouraging, powerful and transforming.
“I’m going to talk a lot about, how do we prepare ourselves to be in the presence of God?” she said.
Hartung also will introduce herself and tell how her role as the new Women’s Ministry leader came about.
The Fremont woman grew up in Elmwood and is a 2011 graduate of Elmwood-Murdock High School. She attended Grace University in Omaha, where she was pursuing a degree in education and playing basketball.
She married JJ Hartung in 2013 and they have two daughters, Zoey, 4, and Gabriella, 1 1/2 years old. She is managing director for Legacy Carpet Cleaning and works from home full time.
In May 2019, she and Fremonter Becky Novacek launched the group #sheisfearless, which meets at 7 p.m. the last Friday of each month at The Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Between 15 and 20 women have been attending.
This group will meet tonight and is open to women of all ages.
Hartung said a poll was taken last year to determine some of the biggest struggles that women face. Leaders prayerfully consider which topic to address at each gathering.
In December 2019, Hartung became Women’s Ministry director at Full Life.
She knew the church had been looking for someone to fill this role.
“At first, I didn’t feel like I was equipped and through prayer, the Lord showed me that he will equip me and that’s something he wanted me to pursue,” she said.
Hartung said she shared how she believes the Lord is leading her with former Women’s Ministry Director Carol Swanda. Hartung would become the new leader.
She has a theme for the ministry this year — Seeking Victory.
“I feel like, sometimes, we get stuck in our problems and forget that in Christ we can have victory,” she said. “I want to try to share Biblical advice on how we can move forward and live in that victory — living a transformed life and having a spiritually renewed mind.”
Recently, Hartung was struggling with God’s calling and with thoughts that she might not be old enough to lead a women’s ministry.
“I was feeling discouraged and overwhelmed and a couple women prayed with me,” she said.
Hartung was very encouraged what the women told her. She then listened to a song, “Here Again,” by the group Elevation Worship.
The song’s lyrics include these lines: “In my weakness, your glory appears. I’m not enough unless you come.”
“It reassured me that I’m not enough on my own, but if I rely on God to lead me, he will equip me for what he has called me to do,” she said.
She looks forward to the Feb. 21 event, adding: “I really feel positive that we’re going to experience some miracles and really cool stuff.”