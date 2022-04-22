Fun run raises almost $500 for Fremont Area United Way

The weather wasn’t warm, but the Rev. Mickey Boell would know the warmth that occurs when people gather for a cause that helps others.

Almost $500 was raised during the second annual “United in Faith,” a 5-kilometer fun run and walk on April 16 at Johnson Lake park.

Funds will go to the Fremont Area United Way (FAUW).

In 2021, funds went toward COVID relief. This year, proceeds will go in a general fund so the FAUW can help more families, said Boell, a pastor at Fremont Church of the Nazarene.

Approximately 70 people registered for the event with about 45 coming out to brave the 19 degree temperatures at the event’s beginning.

Men and women of all ages participated. A few parents started out with children younger than age 3 in strollers, but only participated a short time because of the cold.

For some, it was the first time they ever completed an entire 5K event, whether running or walking. The overall winner was a middle schooler who finished her very first 5K that day.

“We had grandparents with their kids and grandkids,” Boell said. “It was so fun to see kids racing to beat their parents or grandparents to the finish line. We even had four dogs participate this year.”

Boell described volunteers as troopers, including four teens who braved the cold to serve water on the route.

The pastor is grateful for the City of Fremont and Dodge County REACT for helping close a couple of roads and helping keep participants safe.

“Without their help, we were going to have to reroute the event,” Boell said. “I can’t say enough positive things about the men and women on the REACT team, who gave up their Saturday morning to help us!”

Boell expressed gratitude to sponsors Max Nutrition, CrossFit Kohana, and Fremont Nutrition. She appreciates Tommy’s Carwash, which sent a crew again this year to participate.

She lauds the United Way, describing the agency’s work as irreplaceable.

“Although we didn’t raise as much as we did last year, we still are helping families around our community,” she said. “And that is God’s work. And nothing can stop God’s plan!”

Boell said she knows the funds raised will be put to good use.

“God can take even the smallest offering and do big and amazing things,” Boell said. “That is the lesson I learned this year, well, that and to wear more layers when, even in April, the wind chill is less than 20 degrees.”

Plans are to have the event in 2023.

“I am looking for more churches who want to partner with us and more businesses who would like to be involved,” Boell said, adding, “Easter is earlier next year.”

Boell pointed out the collaboration involved in the event.

The fundraising idea began at Max Fitness where Boell and the Rev. Walter Nolte, senior pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, exercise along with other folks.

During their exercise time, the priest and the pastor began talking about what they do in their respective churches.

“Ultimately, we came to this conclusion that all of us have the same goal which is to get people to know Jesus Christ,” she said. “So we felt like we need to celebrate that.”

They chose to have the event on Holy Saturday and will continue to have it on this day each year. Holy Saturday is the day before Easter Sunday.

Boell pointed out the event’s unifying factor.

“The Bible tells us that we are all one body and this is an opportunity for us to live that out — that we truly can be one body under Jesus Christ,” Boell said. “We want to celebrate and be together.”

And even the cold can’t keep participants from enjoying some warmth.

“When I was standing at the finish line — unable to feel my fingers and toes from the cold — I felt the warmth of God around me and I saw a glimpse of heaven through the faces of everyone who came out. Pure joy and peace. Like only God can create.”

