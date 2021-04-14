Fundraiser aiming toward $10,000 total-raised mark

They’re getting closer to the $10,000 mark all the time.
Ever since the Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League formed in 2015, the charitable effort has generated funds for local, do-good agencies.
To date, the league has raised about $9,500 in donations for a variety of charities.
League play is expected to start again this spring.
Mike Aerni, league administrator, hopes area residents will participate in an endeavor designed to promote camaraderie while raising funds for good causes.
League season runs for six weeks on Tuesdays from May 4 to June 8. The top six teams will be eligible for the June 15 tournament.
The league’s games, which last an hour, start at 6 p.m. at the church, 2102 N. County Road 26. The church is about a mile east of Walmart off of U.S. Highway 30.
Teams play outdoors. Should a game need to be canceled due to inclement weather, another week will be added to the season for a makeup game.
Cost is $30 per team (with funds from team members) for the season and $1 per player for each night they play.
Teams can consist of two to eight people, and players can range in age from 10 to older adults.
Aerni said participants typically range from players ages 25 to those in their 70s.
Each of the top three tournament teams will choose an approved charitable organization to receive the money. All funds raised go to charity.
Charities that have received funds include: The Bridge; Fremont Public Schools Sensory Garden; FurEver Home, Inc.; Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Care Corps’ LifeHouse; Dodge County Humane Society; K-9 Comfort Dogs; Matt Hartman Scholarship Fund through the Fremont Public Schools Foundation; Rebuilding Together, Platte Valley East; Royal Family Kids Camp; Catz Angels Rescue and the Salvation Army.
After being canceled in the spring of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, league play resumed last fall.
Players were asked to bring a mask and wear it if someone became uncomfortable.
Participants used hand sanitizer before the games started and in between them. They observed social distancing.
“We had no incidences that I’m aware of,” Aerni said.
Safety protocols will occur this spring as well.
Aerni said some teams chose not to play last fall, but a dozen did play, raising about $900 for local charities.
“We are now nearing a total of $10,000 we’ve donated to charities. I think we’ll break $10,000 this spring,” Aerni said.
In a normal year, the league raises anywhere from $900 to $1,000, depending on the number of teams.
“Sometimes, we’ve had 12 teams, sometimes 16. We always need to have an even number so one team has another team to play against,” Aerni said.
Aerni hopes the league will have 18 teams. An April 27 organizational meeting is planned for team captains.
“If anybody is interested, as far as having a team represented at the organizational meeting, or if anyone is interested in participating as an individual and doesn’t have a team to be placed on, they can call me and we’ll try to find a team that has an opening and can use a player,” Aerni said.
Aerni may be reached at 402-720-8863 and callers should leave a message with their name and phone number if they don’t immediately reach him.
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set.
The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
Players need not be athletic.
“You just have to be able to roll a ball down a court, a minimum of 30 feet, maximum of 60 feet,” he said.
The courts are 60 feet long, 15 feet wide. The balls are about the size of a crochet ball and aren’t heavy.
Aerni said the league offers players a chance to get some fresh air and exercise. It also offers camaraderie, a chance to gather with friends and meet new people.
“That’s what the whole thing is about – to be active and to give back to the community,” Aerni said. “There’s so much enjoyment in seeing so many people out to have a nice time, an hour’s worth of activity, and being able to collect the funds that go to charitable organizations in the Fremont area.”