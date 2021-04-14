Fundraiser aiming toward $10,000 total-raised mark

In a normal year, the league raises anywhere from $900 to $1,000, depending on the number of teams.

“Sometimes, we’ve had 12 teams, sometimes 16. We always need to have an even number so one team has another team to play against,” Aerni said.

Aerni hopes the league will have 18 teams. An April 27 organizational meeting is planned for team captains.

“If anybody is interested, as far as having a team represented at the organizational meeting, or if anyone is interested in participating as an individual and doesn’t have a team to be placed on, they can call me and we’ll try to find a team that has an opening and can use a player,” Aerni said.

Aerni may be reached at 402-720-8863 and callers should leave a message with their name and phone number if they don’t immediately reach him.

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set.

The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

Players need not be athletic.