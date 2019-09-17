Fundraising plans are proceeding on the Keene Memorial Library expansion project.
Ryan Strawhecker of Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc., of Omaha provided a fundraising campaign timeline when the library’s advisory board met Monday.
In 2017, the Fremont City Council gave the Friends of Keene Memorial Library approval to move ahead with a $10 million to $12 million project, which would add a two-story expansion to the east of the current building at 1030 N. Broad St.
Plans are to break ground by the fall of 2020.
The expansion is designed to increase meeting space for educational, free and public meetings, improve security and create separate areas in the library for children, teens and adults.
Tina Walker, library director, said $3.4 million has been raised for the project thus far. That includes the $2 million bond approved by voters in May 2018.
Walker said the total must increase to $5 million or $6 million to apply for a Peter Kiewit matching grant. Plans are to look into applying for a matching grant from the Dunklau Foundation as well.
Walker said she’s already done much groundwork for the project, meeting with civic organizations and small groups. Informational events for potential donors have taken place at local homes.
Strawhecker, director of consulting services, said his company has existed for 24 years and been involved with more than 300 campaigns and studies and worked with several libraries.
The timeline includes developing a prospects list, strategizing foundation and grant-writing opportunities, conducting community presentations, recruiting committees and teams and hosting events.
Strawhecker also showed board members examples of informational brochures for potential donors.
“We hope to have something like this in about a month,” he said.
Such brochures typically come with a letter of intent on which donors would write what they intend to pledge toward the project.
Oftentimes, the brochures include an insert that details all of the library’s programs of which the public may not be aware.
“We might spend time showing everything the library does to help the community,” he said.
Heather Reynolds, project associate with Strawhecker, talked about donor prospect research.
“We’re looking at foundations, here in the state and locally in Fremont, but also nationally as well that would be able to give to the campaign,” she said.
Part of the marketing includes developing a campaign theme.
Walker said the city has a new theme of “Here We Grow.” In conjunction with that the library expansion project theme will be “Grow With Us” and will have its own campaign logo.
Reynolds said work will start on designing the logo. Other steps include gathering campaign steering committees and sub-committees.
A Family Gift Team would address gifts from board members and staff – the family closest to the library—to a Lead and Pacesetter Gift Committee, which involves gifts from businesses and the community.
“We have a quiet phase for a while that we cultivate and from there hit the social media and make a big splash,” Reynolds said.
Strawhecker is a lead person on the project. There is also a grant writer and marketing staff and Paul Strawhecker, the company’s founder, will provide advice.
With a groundbreaking goal of 2020, Walker said it will need to be decided as to whether the library temporarily moves to a different location during the expansion and stays it open where it is during the work.
Walker said she’s received a request that if the library moves it will stay in a central location for the many patrons who don’t have vehicles and now walk to the facility. The city doesn’t have a bus service.
The library advisory board meets at 3:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the board room on the second floor of the library. Meetings are open to the public.