Fundraiser planned for little girl who needs a heart transplant

The posting states that Gwen was born with a heart defect, which was successfully repaired via an open heart surgery when she was 18 days old.

Gwen was on a feeding tube for the first year of her life, but the child was developing well and her “heart looked great at every follow-up.”

“She has been a happy, spunky, and feisty 2-year-old and we had no clue she was developing sudden heart failure,” the post states.

Gwen’s parents then noticed a loss of appetite and some unexplained fatigue in their daughter and took her back to her cardiologist for an echocardiogram.

After several tests and medications, medical professionals told Gwen’s family that a heart transplant would be the best route for her.

Spicer said the event is meant to raise awareness and funds.

“It helps with situations like this when the community comes around and helps the family,” he said.

Spicer speaks fondly of his niece.

“She’s always super happy,” he said. “She just loves everybody. She’s a great little kid.”

He and the family are grateful for the community support.