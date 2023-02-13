Aspire for Greatness is planning its inaugural fundraiser.

Aspire for Greatness is a locally grown, non-for-profit youth program benefiting youth in Fremont and surrounding communities.

The fundraiser, set for Friday, Feb.17, will be a night full of stories from the program’s youth participants and entertainment by renowned illusionist John Michael Hinton.

The event to support Aspire’s youth programs will include a buffet dinner, silent auction and entertainment at Heartland Country Barn, located at 1063 County Road U, Fremont.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. A buffet dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. with the program set to begin at 7 p.m.

The fundraiser is being sponsored by First State Bank and Trust Company, Heartland Country Barn, RetirePath Advisors, and Premier Midwest Beverage.

Aspire for Greatness was founded by Dave Hahn in 2020. Aspire provides a safe environment for youth outside of school with character building, food, faith-based lessons, homework help, incentives, games, physical activity, career readiness and life skills.

Aspire serves youth in middle school, high school, and through age 19. At its core, a press release said Aspire’s programming is dedicated to fostering a sense of community, self-worth, and value in local youth.

Aspire for Greatness began as a labor of love for Hahn who saw a need for the youth of the Fremont community that was left unmet. He joined together with several other members of the community to form a new youth center. Aspire was formed in 2020 as a non-profit organization. In July 2021, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church offered to host the after-school program, and Aspire for Greatness’ doors officially opened in September 2021.

Through a partnership with LifeHouse Care Corps, as well as a grant from the Dodge County Juvenile Justice System, Aspire is able to provide food to youth at its after-school program. A grant also provides the agency the ability to offer incentives for positive behaviors and academic achievements to the youth who participate in the programs.

A collaboration with the community-ran Summer Lunch Program and the graciousness of the Fremont Presbyterian Church to utilize its facility has allowed Aspire to offer summer programing for 7-12th grade students in conjunction with the Fremont Public Schools summer STEAM program for K-6.

Additional collaborations in 2022 included the Dodge County Extension Office, a grant from the City of Fremont Keno fund, the Fremont Family Coalition, and support from area schools.

For more information, visit aspirefremont.org/events.