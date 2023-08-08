The public is invited to an event designed to help raise funds for a program which loans medical equipment to those who need it.
St. Paul’s HOME Run/Walk Fundraiser set for Saturday, Aug. 26. It will start at the RVR Bank Complex, 390 W. Bell St., in Arlington.
Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race at 8 a.m.
Participants have the option of going one or three miles.
Cost is a $20 minimum donation for an adult and a $10 donation for a child age 12 and younger.
Participants need to register by Aug. 11 to be guaranteed a T-shirt. To register, call St. Paul’s Lutheran Church office at 402-478-4278 or send an email to stpaulshome22@gmail.com.
The St. Paul’s Lutheran Church HOME program is hosting the event, said Cheryl Kanoy, a help ministry team member.
HOME stands for Helping Others with Medical Equipment.
“It’s a ministry that provides equipment to people that might not be able to afford it or need it for a short time,” Kanoy said. “We loan equipment out to them at no charge.”
The ministry has walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, shower benches, commodes and other assistive devices.
People who need the equipment can call the church. The HOME program is at 455 Sixth St. in Arlington and is open via appointment only.
The program began in October 2022. Thus far, it has served approximately 25 people and loaned out about 35 pieces of equipment.
Kanoy invite the public to participate.
“We’re hoping to raise funds,” she said. “We have an ongoing cost with the location that we’re at. We have ongoing monthly expenses, so we’re trying to raise funds to offset that and also gather awareness of the ministry so more people know that we’re here and we can help them.”