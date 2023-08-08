If You Go

What: St. Paul’s HOME Run/Walk Fundraiser.

When: Saturday, Aug. 26. Registration begins at 7:15 a.m. and the race at 8 a.m.

Where: It will start at the RVR Bank Complex, 390 W. Bell St., in Arlington.

Other: The 1-mile stopping point will be at the HOME Program, 455 Sixth St., and the 3-mile stopping point is at the RVR Bank Complex.