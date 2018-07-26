Next month area residents will get the chance to enjoy a barbecue dinner with all the fixings, all while helping raise money to support children with cancer.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate (BHHS) is set to host a BBQ fundraiser for The Sunshine Kids on August 17. The BBQ fundraiser event will be held at the BHHS offices at 1340 N. Bell Street from 5:30-7:30 pm.
“It’s going to be a hometown barbecue with all the fixings,” Shelli Novotny of BHHS said.
The BBQ will serve as a fundraiser for The Sunshine Kids, which is a national non-profit organization founded in 1982 that provides positive group activities and emotional support for young cancer patients.
One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the BHHS BBQ will go directly to The Sunshine Kids.
The Sunshine Kids provides a variety of programs and events, free of charge, for kids who are receiving cancer treatments in hospitals across North America, according to information on the organization’s website.
“Everyone has been affected by cancer, and it’s always tough especially when it is a kid,” Novotny said. “These kids are fighting for their lives, so we just want to show them support anyway we can.”
According to Novotny, BHHS has been a sponsor of The Sunshine Kids for more than 25 years and this year the local BHHS office has a goal of raising $5,000 for the organization.
“So far we’ve raised right around $1,500 so any amount of donation will help,” Novotny said.
The BBQ fundraiser will help BHHS reach their goal, as suggested donations for the dinner are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Those who cannot attend the BBQ can also support the cause in other ways.
“You don’t have to attend the vent to make a donation,” Novotny said. “They can stop in at our office anytime before or after the event with a check towards the cause.”
The BBQ will include hot dogs, hamburgers, BBQ sandwiches as well as side dishes including beans, coleslaw and other salads.
For more information about BHHS and The Sunshine Kids visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com/pages/sunshine-kids or www.sunshinekids.org.