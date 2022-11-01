 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Fundraising supper will benefit Snyder Volunteer Fire Department

  • 0
Local News

In honor of Fire Prevention Month, Smeal Fire Apparatus will be having its inaugural Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Snyder Ballroom.

Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event.

There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News