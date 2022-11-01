Fundraising supper will benefit Snyder Volunteer Fire Department

In honor of Fire Prevention Month, Smeal Fire Apparatus will be having its inaugural Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Snyder Ballroom.
Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event.
There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
