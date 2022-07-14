Funds available for transportation needs

The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced funds are now available to private non-profit organizations and governmental entities for transportation needs of elderly persons and persons with disabilities for whom mass transportation services are unavailable, insufficient or inappropriate.

Eligible applicants include private non-profit organizations incorporated within Nebraska and governmental entities. Governmental entities must certify that there are no non-profit agencies in the service area readily able to provide the service. Applications will only be accepted for the rural and small urban areas and Lincoln. Applicants in the Omaha area should contact MAPA for information about applications.

The Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 program is a Federal Grant program that is managed by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The purpose of the program is to enhance the mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. Applications are restricted to Capital projects that may include the acquisition of transportation vehicles, technology, and/or purchase of services.

Applications are due by Oct. 31, 2022.

Additional information and applications can be obtained at https://nebraskatransit.com/ or by contacting Lucinda Dowding, Federal Aid Administrator III at Lucinda.Dowding@nebraska.gov or 402-479-3127.