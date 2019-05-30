Don Cunninghan hopes area residents contribute to a cause to help get a project off the ground.
Literally.
Cunningham is an executive board member for the Fremont Noon Kiwanis Club.
Since 2018, the club has been working to raise funds for playground equipment for Johnson Park in Fremont.
Cunningham said the group has $120,000 pledged or already spent.
“We’ve got the equipment here; It’s stored,” he noted.
Now, the group needs an additional $65,000 for equipment installation and fall-protection surfacing.
Initially, the club planned to have community members do the bulk of the installation, which would have reduced the project’s overall cost of an estimated $150,000 to $155,000.
After a meeting between city officials and the club, it was determined that a professional installation is the best course of action, because the city is going to assume maintenance, liability and warranty issues that could arise in the future.
“So we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to have the playground professionally installed,” Cunningham said. “This is a very large playground and it’s also very tall so it’s probably not the best idea to have people who don’t do this for a living up on ladders trying to hang a flag or trying to trowel the foundation.”
The group is continuing work on the project.
“We are embarking on a second round of requests in Fremont and around the area to determine potential donors’ level of interest,” Cunningham said.
Individuals, clubs, businesses, corporations — or any benevolent donor is invited to contribute.
To donate, go to the Fremont Area Community Foundation website at: facfoundation.org/splashstationplayground.html or send a check to: Stacy at Friends of the Fremont Area Parks, Playground Fund, First State Bank & Trust, 1005 E. 23 St., Fremont NE 68025. The check should be made out to “Friends of the Parks, Playground Fund” and write playground or Kiwanis or Splash Station on the check.
“We’d still like to get this completed by summer,” Cunningham said. “We’d like to have a summer build if we could get it done so our kids could use it this year yet.”
The equipment project is designed to provide a playground on the east side of the city — home to several schools and set for significant growth in the next few years.
The Kiwanis group worked with the city and the Friends of Fremont Parks to determine the location.
The playground is designed for children ages 2 to 12.
It will be inclusive — meaning children of all abilities will be able to use it. It will include features that children in wheelchairs will be able to access.
A merry-go-round, which is low to the ground, will be accessible to all children.
Drawings show brightly colored equipment that includes slides, covered areas, bridges and ramps. Children can walk up and play with some of the equipment’s interactive features. There are pieces with colors and activities that incorporate math.
The playground also has a section for younger children ages 2 to 5.
The area will have a special surface that’s easy to walk and use a wheelchair on and there also will be a small, cement path on which children can ride their bikes.