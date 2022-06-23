Funeral for Saunders County deputy is Tuesday

An 11 a.m. funeral is planned Tuesday, June 28, for a Saunders County deputy who died earlier this week.

Jeffrey “Jeff” Hermanson, 45, of Cedar Bluffs was on duty early Wednesday, June 22, when he began feeling ill and drove himself to the Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

Hermanson walked into the emergency room and let personnel know his symptoms.

“Shortly after that, he collapsed from what we believe was a heart-related issue,” said Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz.

Hermanson died at about 3:30 a.m.

The funeral will take place in Cedar Bluffs City Auditorium. Methodist Fremont Health Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate.

Visitation for Hermanson will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, also in the auditorium. Burial will be in Pohocco Cemetery in rural Fremont.

Stukenholtz said Hermanson and several other officers were investigating a situation early Wednesday that involved a stolen car and a male suspect.

They’d just completed an arrest of the suspect when Hermanson said he wasn’t feeling well and drove to the medical center.

Hermanson, a lifelong Cedar Bluffs resident, was one of 14 deputies at the sheriff’s department. He started as a part-time deputy with the sheriff’s department in 2001 and became full time in 2007.

He was a K9 officer for several years and a handler for two dogs, Rudy and Mac, both Belgian Malinois.

Stukenholtz said Hermanson conducted programs with the K9s in schools and for community events. A Facebook post listed condolences to the Hermanson family when Rudy died in 2015.

Hermanson and his wife, Cindi, have two teenage sons, Brayden and Carter.

Stukenholtz said different protocols are set up for officers who are killed or die unexpectedly while they’re working.

“We think the circumstances here will fit that definition,” Stukenholtz said. “There’s a benefit package possibly for his kids’ education and a payment for the surviving spouse if the event qualifies.”

Stukenholtz described Hermanson as reliable and said he was recognized last year for having nearly perfect attendance at work.

Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs is in charge of arrangements.

