Dog-lovers may want to make a note — or add a paw print — on their calendars.
That’s because FurEver Home, Inc., is planning two fundraisers in early December.
Located in Fremont, the nonprofit organization provides a host of services for canines and their owners.
The fundraisers are:
Dec. 1
- — Photos With Santa. From 1-4 p.m., pet owners may bring their dogs to the former Hallmark store space in Fremont Mall to have a photo taken with Santa.
“We have four different backdrops and they’re $10 a picture,” said Peg Gaudreau, event and pantry coordinator. “You can bring the kids along. You can do a family photo with the puppy.”
The event will include raffles and refreshments. Nail trims will be offered for $10 and microchipping for $25.
You have free articles remaining.
Dec. 8
- — Holiday Open House. From 2-4 p.m., Lisa and Kevin Beck, who own Thrifty Lube in Fremont, have opened their home for a holiday open house at 1119 Ponderosa Drive, across from Valley View Golf Course on Nebraska Highway 109.
There will be beverages, hors d’oeuvres and raffles. Tickets cost $10 each and may be purchased ahead of time at: https://www.fetchingfureverhomes.org/product-page/holiday-open-house.
Gaudreau hopes area residents will attend the events.
“We’re always looking for new volunteers and foster parents and to share knowledge about all the services we offer the community,” she said. “We are a nonprofit and we operate solely on donations and events that we can raise money at.”
FurEver Home, Inc., started in 2016, works with the community to educate dog owners on spay/neuter programs, the importance of vaccinations along with ways to promote good behavior, its website states.
The organization works to help owners at times of crisis — such as sudden illness — when they need a safe foster home for their dog until they can return home. The nonprofit can provide dog food should something occur unexpectedly, assist owners in finding financial assistance for unexpected vet emergencies and provide local residents with a “bailout” program.
In addition, the organization rescues dogs in danger of being euthanized or will rescue strays that have been abandoned and make sure the animals are cared for medically, emotionally and made adoptable — and help them find their FurEver Home.