FurEver Home, Inc. plans fundraiser at car wash this weekend

The small white dog was just four hours away from losing its life, when he was taken from a Texas animal shelter.

He was brought to Nebraska where, through FurEver Home, Inc., he got a new name and a foster home.

That was four years ago.

Darcy is a cat whose owner went into a nursing home and had to surrender her pet. Darcy also went to a foster home, before FurEver Home received a pet adoption form from someone with a special connect to the cat.

Bekki Navarrette is events coordinator for the nonprofit animal rescue organization, which opened its doors in Fremont in 2016. Thus far this year, the nonprofit has had 80 adoptions, 70 of which have been for dogs.

To help raise funds for veterinary care, food and other expenses, FurEver Home is partnering with Tommy’s Express Car Wash for a fundraiser.

The car wash is donating 20% of car wash purchases to the animal rescue when customers mention the “Wash for a Cause” fundraiser to the cashier between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27.

Customers also will get to see and meet adoptable pets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the car wash at 2323 E. 23rd St., in Fremont. Nick’s Street Eatery food stand will be on site as well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Navarrette said many animals that come to the shelter are strays or have been surrendered by owners. The animals may not be current on vaccinations or haven’t been spayed or neutered. Some have health problems.

The animal rescue has the animals vaccinated, spayed or neutered.

“A lot of the fundraiser pays for all of those medical expenses,” Navarrette said.

The rescue organization also has the costs of cleaning supplies to keep the facility free of germs and illnesses.

Navarrette hopes the public will come to the car wash to see the animals. The organization also will have a book with pictures and biographies of all of the animals available for adoption.

Besides dogs, the shelter also has cats, bunnies, bearded dragons, guinea pigs. It’s had rats, chickens and turtles, too.

Navarrette believes attendees will enjoy the event.

“It’s always a good time,” she said. “We have fun talking to the people who come out from our community to help support us or to get their car washed. It’s a real good feeling watching the dogs see people and interact with them and get that love from people.”

Navarrette said FurEver Home also encourages people to foster a dog.

“We pay for all of the supplies the dog would need,” she said. “The individual would work on some training things and love that dog.”

Foster homes are important, because being in a shelter can be hard for a dog.

“Sometimes, they can develop anxiety, medical issues and behavior issues from being in that facility, because it’s a high-stress environment for most animals,” she said.

Navarrette notes something else.

“Most of the dogs we get are really good dogs. Each dog is very unique and it’s really rewarding to be able to see the progress they make and then seeing them happy in their forever home,” Navarrette said.

She has many examples of rewarding animal rescues.

One involves a dog just hours away from being euthanized. He’d hated the kennel. He cried and “sang” during the entire ride from Texas to Nebraska.

The dog was sick and thin and had accidents when he reached his foster home.

His foster parent named the dog “Ray” after the person’s grandfather who’d overcome adversity and was stronger for it.

Ray had to be quarantined for six weeks, because he had lung worm.

Four years later, Ray is still in the home that fostered him.

Ray, who’s gained a much-needed 15 pounds, loves his food and treats. He’ll go to his kennel to sleep, but the door can’t be shut or he’ll sing loudly.

The dog enjoys running outside and playing with other animals.

His foster parent’s son has bonded with him. If the son is gone for a day, Ray cries literal tears of joy then the son returns home.

Navarrette has other stories.

One family, looking for a cat-friendly dog, came to FurEver Home and adopted a spotted dog name, Hina, who’s happy with her adoptive family.

A Good Samaritan found and brought an injured cat to the animal rescue. One of the cat’s legs had to be amputated, but now the animal, named Betty, is looking for a new home.

Navarrette also points to the story of Darcy, who came to the facility a year ago after her owner moved into a nursing home.

When Darcy had been in the shelter for a while with no adoption applications, a woman opted to foster the animal. The foster parent wasn’t able to adopt Darcy, so the search for a family continued.

Then last week, the shelter received an application from a young couple with other pets.

In conversation, FurEver Home volunteers learned the young man’s great-grandmother had just died. Among her things was a photo of her and Darcy.

The couple recalled that Darcy had been surrendered to FurEver Home and decided to see if she was still there, because they wanted to bring her back into the family.

Last weekend, Darcy was taken to her forever home.

“It brings us so much joy to see sweet animals find their ‘furever homes’ and it’s even better when it comes full circle like this!” Navarrette said.

More information about FurEver Home, Inc., can be found by calling 402-979-8800 or by visiting www.fetchingfureverhomes.org.