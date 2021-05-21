FurEver Home, LLC., argues to dismiss lawsuit filed by Dodge County Humane Society

Eaton said those allegations don't amount to factual evidence.

"They do have to state a claim," he said. "They don't allege any facts about what FurEver Home actually did, why anything was improper or why the contracts were unlawful. Just that two contracts exist and that equals tortious interference."

Eaton said a number of facts within DCHS's written brief contain facts that are not included in its initial complaint. Those facts include claims of misappropriation of funds on behalf of the City of Fremont.

"We would add that bolsters our first argument," Eaton said. "Additionally, a lot of the specific points they raised kind of come out of left field simply because they didn't provide notice of even the most general avenues they were going down."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eaton said the most clear grounds for a motion to dismiss DCHS's complaint lies in an issue surrounding necessary parties. Eaton said both claims tie FurEver Home's contract to the City of Fremont or the Fremont City Council.

However, neither party is attached to the complaint submitted by DCHS.