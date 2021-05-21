FurEver Home, LLC., argues to dismiss lawsuit filed by Dodge County Humane Society

The Dodge County District Court heard arguments regarding a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the Dodge County Humane Society against FurEver Home, LLC., on Thursday.
The motion to dismiss the complaint filed by DCHS was originally scheduled for April 19, but was continued to May 20, allowing for written arguments to be submitted.
District Judge Geoffrey Hall is expected to provide a written decision on the motion regarding the complaint.
During the hearing, Attorney Quinn Eaton, who represents FurEver Home, LLC., said DCHS alleged "very little" in the form of facts. Eaton said DCHS's complaint was overly broad and didn't provide a "fair notice of where they were going."
In its complaint submitted against the animal sheltering service contracted by the City of Fremont in January, DCHS alleged that FurEver Home's decision to enter into a contract with the city was a "wrongful interference with the contractual rights of the plaintiff."
The complaint also alleged that the DCHS contract with the city had already fulfilled "all of the requirements at law" for the provisions of animal control services for the City of Fremont."
Additionally, DCHS said that, by entering into a contract with the City of Fremont, FurEver Home, LLC., “maliciously interfered with the economic relations between the plaintiff and the City of Fremont and its residents.”
Eaton said those allegations don't amount to factual evidence.
"They do have to state a claim," he said. "They don't allege any facts about what FurEver Home actually did, why anything was improper or why the contracts were unlawful. Just that two contracts exist and that equals tortious interference."
Eaton said a number of facts within DCHS's written brief contain facts that are not included in its initial complaint. Those facts include claims of misappropriation of funds on behalf of the City of Fremont.
"We would add that bolsters our first argument," Eaton said. "Additionally, a lot of the specific points they raised kind of come out of left field simply because they didn't provide notice of even the most general avenues they were going down."
Eaton said the most clear grounds for a motion to dismiss DCHS's complaint lies in an issue surrounding necessary parties. Eaton said both claims tie FurEver Home's contract to the City of Fremont or the Fremont City Council.
However, neither party is attached to the complaint submitted by DCHS.
"This court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to even consider this case in the first place," Eaton said. "We believe that this supports that their action, up until now has simply been for the purpose of delay of harassment."
Attorney Thom Thomsen, who represents DCHS, countered Eaton's claims. He said that while the City of Fremont may be a sensitive party to the contract, it is not necessary to the determination of the case.
"If the contract is illegal, it's illegal for both parties including the defendant," Thomsen said.
With that said, Thomsen said he would have no objection to bringing the City of Fremont into its complaint.
Thomsen said the contract was "clearly" a violation of public policy. He said the City of Fremont never appropriated funds for the $190,000 contract with FurEver Home.
"It's a clear violation of public policy and it's a violation of statute," Thomsen said. "This contract is unlawful and therefore void."
Thomsen said DCHS hasn't included the City of Fremont in the claim because the dollars involved in the contract are collected by FurEver Home for licensing and boarding fees.
"We don't have a claim against the City of Fremont with regard to that because those monies don't go to the city, they go to the party that provides the service," Thomsen said.
Eaton said Fremont remains a necessary party to the contract regardless of whether DCHS believes it has a specific claim against the city.
"They are attempting to void a contract that Fremont is a party to that provides services," Eaton said.
FurEver Home serves as the primary animal sheltering service for the City of Fremont.
"The city is the defendant as well, especially since the contract they're alleging is primarily directed at the city," he said. "Talking about misappropriation of funds, that has nothing to do with FurEver Home. They had no input on that. That was purely the conduct of the city, so they're the necessary party."