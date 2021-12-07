FurEver Home offering Christmas pet photo shoot this week

If Fremont pet owners are looking for a place to give their furry friends some Christmas spirit, FurEver Home Inc., has them covered this week.

The shelter will host its annual Pet Pictures with Santa at Siffring Landscape and Garden Center at 7629 U.S. 30, about 3 miles east of Fremont.

“This is our first time at Siffring,” said Peg Gaudreau, event and fundraising coordinator for FurEver Home. “We’re excited about it, because they decorate so nicely.”

The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday this week. Pricing is $15 for one picture and $20 for two, and payments can be made with cash, check, credit card or PayPal at fhifundraising@gmail.com.

Two backdrops will be available for pets to pose in front of, one with Santa Claus and one with a Christmas background. Pictures will be shared via Google Drive through participants’ email addresses for them to download.

“I just love seeing all of the animals, and the people are so happy,” Gaudreau said. “It’s almost like they’re so proud when their pets get pictures with Santa.”

Gaudreau said the idea to have the event at Siffring came after FurEver Home’s director stopped by after taking a dog to the vet.

“They were more than happy to do it,” she said. “They’re dog-friendly, and they’re actually going to be open and serve hot chocolate.”

Participants are asked to not bring retractable leashes to Siffring and can take their pets around the perimeter of the building if they need to use the bathroom.

Gaudreau, who has worked on the event for the last four years, said the photo shoots have proven popular with the Fremont community.

“A lot of them take pictures with their dog and their kids, and so I think a lot of people like it because they can use it for Christmas cards,” she said.

Not only will the event give the pets a happy holiday season, but Gaudreau said it will benefit FurEver Home and its efforts as well.

“We’re a nonprofit,” she said, “and so we’re always looking for ways to raise money so that we can vet all of our pets, and of course to keep a nice shelter over their heads and keep them safe.”

