FurEver Home raises more than $12,000 in livestream event

With a four-hour livestream full of games, treats and buckets of ice, FurEver Home Inc. raised more than $12,000 for its operations Monday.
The Fremont shelter’s Facebook Live fundraiser took place in conjunction with Kris Rotonda of Jordan’s Way, who is traveling to all 50 states to raise awareness for animal shelters.
“We only have our nail-trimming going on, so we’ve not had a lot of events to welcome the public to,” FurEver Home President Deb Newill said. “So it was a godsend today to have Kris do this here and just have the public interact all day with us.”
Rotonda, who lives in Tampa, Florida, founded Jordan’s Way in 2018 after the death of his dog, the namesake of the nonprofit, from cancer.
“Because she was in a shelter for three years, I said I was going to make the unnoticed noticed by being a little bit more out-of-the-box,” he said. “So I like coming to these shelters, seeing the longer-term dogs, the senior dogs, the ones that have been here a long time.”
Jordan’s Way, which has almost 70,000 followers on Facebook, provides community outreach, advocacy and fundraising for animal shelters.
Four months ago, Rotonda started his 50-state journey, which will visit 300 shelters by the end of the year. His visit to Fremont was his third of eight in Nebraska.
“If you bring more light into a shelter, which has a bad connotation sometimes, you can get more people to come here who viewed the videos to adopt at the end of the day,” he said.
With his visits, Rotonda said he brings different games for the fundraising goals, including pies in the face and ice bucket drops. The animals join the fun too, with hot dogs given to the Fremont dogs at $3,000 and hamburgers at $5,000.
“We do so many different gimmicky games to raise money, but it works,” Rotonda said. “People just love the lightheadedness of a shelter, and you have animals all around, so it pulls on your heartstrings.”
Newill said FurEver Home first came into contact with Rotonda after he reached out to them through an email.
“It was funny because how he stated in his email how Jordan’s Way got started was a little bit similar as to how and why FurEver Home got started,” she said. “And so I thought it was necessary for us to participate.”
The fundraiser had goals for the FurEver Home team, with one employee dying her hair purple at $3,000 and Newill dying hers blue at $4,000. One employee, who was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020, shaved her head, the second shaving that Rotonda has seen so far.
“She had finally grown her hair back, but she is still at home on medical leave and has not been able to be with us for over a year now,” Newill said. “So it was nice to have her down here and participating, and she figured that was one way for her to participate.”
Additionally, members of the business community stopped by, including Kiel’s Barber Shop, to take part and donate.
“We’ve been busy with this, but we’ve noticed there’s been some other businesses around the town getting on and commenting that they had donated,” Newill said. “I just really think that not only did we benefit from this, but the town has not been able to get together much in about a year.”
With more than $12,000 raised, Newill said FurEver Home will use the funding for its operations, including owner assistance, which uses a lot of its funds.
“I think we really ended close to $20,000 last year, and so a lot of that money will end up going back to the community by way of the programs we have,” she said.
The funding will also go toward Operation Sit and Stay, which provides boarding for animals for sick owners. Newill said one volunteer has made it her goal to donate $200 a month to encourage families to take training consultations.
“Sometimes dogs have behaviors and families feel forced to rehome their animals, and maybe if we can get them the training they need, the dogs can stay home,” she said. And so we will probably support her with that new fund and add some funds and earmark those for that, too.”
In the shelters he’s helped, Rotonda said they all have had a multitude of expenses for medical care for the animals.
“People think they have massive amounts of funding; they do not,” he said.
“They depend on these kinds of things, and with COVID happening, fundraising’s been hard.”
Having spent four hours going live with the FurEver Home team, Rotonda said he’s loved working with the team, which is his favorite part of the tour.
“It’s a combination of the people and the animals,” he said. “You don’t really get to see who runs these places, but when you get to meet them, they’re just great people.”
As well as helping the animals, Newill said the event was a “breath of fresh air” for FurEver Home’s animal control shelter staff, board members and daily volunteers.
“It was nice to see a bigger chunk of the team around here,” she said. “It’s normally a place of fellowship for us, and we haven’t been able to do a lot of that.”
Newill said she was extremely grateful for Rotonda and his help, as well as the community of Fremont for its support throughout the spring 2019 flooding and COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are their dogs, this is their rescue, and we just find the dogs new homes,” she said. “They make sure we’re able to do it, and we are so grateful.”