FurEver Home raises more than $12,000 in livestream event

“If you bring more light into a shelter, which has a bad connotation sometimes, you can get more people to come here who viewed the videos to adopt at the end of the day,” he said.

With his visits, Rotonda said he brings different games for the fundraising goals, including pies in the face and ice bucket drops. The animals join the fun too, with hot dogs given to the Fremont dogs at $3,000 and hamburgers at $5,000.

“We do so many different gimmicky games to raise money, but it works,” Rotonda said. “People just love the lightheadedness of a shelter, and you have animals all around, so it pulls on your heartstrings.”

Newill said FurEver Home first came into contact with Rotonda after he reached out to them through an email.

“It was funny because how he stated in his email how Jordan’s Way got started was a little bit similar as to how and why FurEver Home got started,” she said. “And so I thought it was necessary for us to participate.”

The fundraiser had goals for the FurEver Home team, with one employee dying her hair purple at $3,000 and Newill dying hers blue at $4,000. One employee, who was diagnosed with cancer in January 2020, shaved her head, the second shaving that Rotonda has seen so far.