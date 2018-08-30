Guests mingled and nibbled on appetizers.
All the while, they had a chance to peruse the $310,000 renovation of part of the former Rump’s Furnace & Hardware building. The structure adjoins the original Fremont Area Art Association building at 92 W. Sixth St.
The renovation project produced a ground-level, fully accessible studio-classroom with a framing workroom. There are Americans with Disabilities (ADA) bathrooms.
Guests at a Saturday night gala could meander through glass doors from the ground-level gallery in the original FAAA building into the newly refurbished area.
Reaction from guests was favorable, said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director.
“Especially if they hadn’t seen it at all, they were blown away,” she said. “If they had seen it somewhere in the progress, the transformation is huge.”
There were other comments.
“I heard a number of people say, ‘It’s beautiful and we know what it was before, but it looks like it’s always been here,’ because the floors match (from the existing building into the newly refurbished space) and it’s just a natural continuation,” Gehringer said. “Even though it’s brand new, it looks like we’ve always had that, which is kind of fun.”
One of the best parts about the renovation is the ground-level access.
Several artists, who come regularly for the open studio time on Tuesdays, have difficultly climbing steps to an upstairs classroom. So they’ve been working in the ground-level gallery of the original art association building.
Now, they can work in a studio with ground-level access. The light and furniture in the new studio is better.
“It’s more conducive to making art,” Gehringer said. “All of them can be in the same space — spread out — so they can interact some, but still do their own work. I think we’ll end up producing more artwork on those days than we have been.”
The room has large skylights, which provide north, natural light.
And that, Gehringer said, is excellent for art making.
“It’s really bright,” she added.
There’s also a display wall in that space. Gehringer hopes work from all of the classes can be put on that wall to show what can be done — and encourage others to start making art there.
Renovations to the former Rump’s building also include a new steel roof and insulation.
“We took out a bunch of the old drop ceiling and an old furnace and gutted the space,” Gehringer said.
The physical structure was shored up. Some brick wall work was completed. New windows were installed as was a new door. Drywall work was done.
Other work was done, too.
We re-poured the concrete by the alleyway so the back door no longer has a step.
A new garage door was added to the building. That part of the building will remain as a garage and serve as a place through which artists can bring their work for new exhibits.
Gehringer said gala attendees were pleased with the work.
“People were very impressed,” she said. “The architects and Fauss Construction absolutely realized our dream and I can’t say enough. It could not have been better.”