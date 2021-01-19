Game and Parks partners with Grow Nebraska for centennial year swag

Outdoors fans now can show their Nebraska parks pride with merchandise celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission parks system.

A variety of items, from camper favorites to collectibles, will be available online through Grow Nebraska. Find a direct link to the shop through YourNebraskaParks100.org/merchandise.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the parks’ fund for improvement projects, including improved infrastructure, new amenities and added accessibility.

The initial product launch includes high-quality vinyl stickers featuring the Nebraska State Parks centennial logo; iron-on patches; and a special-edition commemorative coin. Coming soon are T-shirts, fanny packs, coffee mugs, water bottles, flying discs, coasters, hats and 12 other collectible coin designs.

Additional merchandise is expected to be added throughout the centennial year.

The centennial celebration, themed “Your Memories, Your Adventures, Your Parks,” honors the park system’s legacy while also looking to its bright future. To learn more, visit YourNebraskaParks100.org.

