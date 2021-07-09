Ganem elected to Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Board of Directors.

Sally Ganem was announced Friday as one of seven new members of the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation Board of Directors.

Ganem served as Nebraska’s first lady from 2005 to 2015 when her husband, Dave Heineman, was Nebraska’s governor. Ganem sits on the Fremont City Council.

Other new board members include Brian Croft, Roger Lempke, Helen Raikes, Dawn Rockey, Larry Small, and Randa Zalman.

“We are very pleased to welcome our seven new members to the board,” said Leslie Fattig, executive director at NSHSF. “These individuals bring a diverse background to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation. I am excited to work with them and I know they will all play a vital role in continuing our mission of preserving Nebraska’s history for future generations.”

Croft has spent the last 15 years teaching Composition, Literature, and Nebraska History at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.

Lt. Gen (NE, ret.) Roger Lempke retired in January 2020. Prior to that, he served as the Director for Military Affairs for Senator Deb Fischer and Senator Mike Johanns.

Helen H. Raikes, Ph.D., is Willa Cather Professor Emeritus of Child, Youth and Family Studies, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.