Ganem, Larsen heading to polls for Ward 4 seat of Fremont City Council

“As my children are growing, I’ve become concerned about the way city council has been going,” she said. “If you want to say anything, you should be willing to step up, so I decided to step up.”

During a tour of the Fremont Police Department with Leadership Fremont a few years ago, Larsen said Lt. Shane Wimer leaned against a counter, causing a door to fall off.

“And I thought, ‘This is ridiculous. I cannot believe that we have let this go and that it’s in the shape that it’s in and it’s not very safe for them,’” she said. “So why are we not taking care of the people that we want to take care of us?”

Larsen also said she was in support of the library expansion project, even if people don’t think that libraries are utilized much anymore.

“For a lot of people, it’s their internet lifeline,” she said. “My kids love to go to the library and just sit and read and go through all the books, and it’s a great place to meet people, people have meetings there, so I’d really like to see the library get taken off.”

With the Fremont Municipal Airport project, Larsen again said even if people don’t believe the airport is utilized much, it still has an impact on the city.