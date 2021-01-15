Gary Clark resigns from GFDC to take new position in Washington

“Now, we see that it’s starting to build its structure, and so I’m just really proud of some of those things,” he said. “But there’s probably over 20 or so projects that we have had landed or expansions that have happened in the last three years or so that are really going to continue to provide jobs and opportunities for people to actually live their lives in a meaningful way in Fremont. So I’m proud of that.”

In leading GFDC, Clark became known for his wide array of snappy bowties. In 2019, he published his memoir, “Unlikely Viking — From the D.C. Projects to Rural Nebraska,”

During his time with GFDC, Clark said he’s had support from many, including former Mayor Scott Getzschman, Bill Vobejda, Scott Meister, Brian Newton and Lottie Mitchell.

“Some of the people that worked with me initially, Barb Pierce, Therese Hoyle and several others, and even going forward now with the new group that’s there, we still have just a good base of people,” he said. “And that’s what I learned initially, is that partnership with the Omaha Chamber, with the Fremont community, that partnership really is the key to getting stuff done.”