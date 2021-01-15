Gary Clark resigns from GFDC to take new position in Washington

After three years with the Greater Fremont Development Council, Garry Clark said his time in Fremont is over for now as he takes a new position across the country.
“This shouldn’t be a sad feeling, but almost a feeling of pride from the city of Fremont that your leadership, the people that you cultivate there, that people want them all over the world,” he said. “And so I just tip my hat to Fremont and thank them all for the support and opportunities.”
On Wednesday, Clark announced that he had resigned from his position as president and CEO to accept the same title and role with the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County in Washington state.
Originally from Washington, D.C., Clark attended Dana College in Blair, where he had 11 school records and was a nine-time All-American in track and field.
“My journey was really rough because I came from a really rough upbringing, homelessness and parents struggling with addiction, those things,” he said. “And so Nebraska really was kind of a — and has been — a saving grace for me.”
After graduating with his bachelor’s degree in sociology, Clark received a full-ride scholarship to the University of Nebraska Omaha, where he studied urban studies with its School of Public Administration.
From there, Clark worked as a city planner in Florida before returning to Washington, D.C., to work in economic development. After the birth of his first daughter, Clark discussed moving back to the Midwest with his wife, Tina.
The family moved to West Point, where Clarks spent six years in economic development before working for Nebraska Investment Finance Authority. Shortly after, Marlin Brabec from Don Peterson and Associates reached out to him about an opening in the Fremont community.
“And from there, I just had great communication with the Greater Omaha Chamber and the GFDC board,” he said. “And for three-plus years, it’s just been a great experience, one of the best professional experiences of my life.”
When he joined GFDC as executive director in September 2017, Clark said the organization focused more on projects and expansion efforts rather than holding programs.
“But when they hired me, they knew they were readying to shift gears a little bit, not to stop doing projects, but to complement that with programming,” he said.
Along with the help of the City of Fremont, Fremont Area Community Foundation and area businesses, Clark led GFDC to raise $3.5 million in revolving loan funds for workforce housing and affordable housing.
“We just had a lot of support, and so that was probably one of the largest impacts because of the housing projects that we see now coming up,” he said. “And that’s going to be there for quite some time.”
Additionally, Clark led efforts for the “Here We Grow” rebranding, Fremont mascot “Monty” and the creation of the Multicultural Inclusion Council, which he said was starting to grow.
“Now, we see that it’s starting to build its structure, and so I’m just really proud of some of those things,” he said. “But there’s probably over 20 or so projects that we have had landed or expansions that have happened in the last three years or so that are really going to continue to provide jobs and opportunities for people to actually live their lives in a meaningful way in Fremont. So I’m proud of that.”
In leading GFDC, Clark became known for his wide array of snappy bowties. In 2019, he published his memoir, “Unlikely Viking — From the D.C. Projects to Rural Nebraska,”
During his time with GFDC, Clark said he’s had support from many, including former Mayor Scott Getzschman, Bill Vobejda, Scott Meister, Brian Newton and Lottie Mitchell.
“Some of the people that worked with me initially, Barb Pierce, Therese Hoyle and several others, and even going forward now with the new group that’s there, we still have just a good base of people,” he said. “And that’s what I learned initially, is that partnership with the Omaha Chamber, with the Fremont community, that partnership really is the key to getting stuff done.”
Last October, Clark said he was approached about the new position in Washington, which became more of a reality during the holidays. With the new role, he said he’ll continue to push for the necessary projects and programs.
“Washington, and specifically Snohomish County, is actually about 800,000 [people],” Clark said. “And so this is an opportunity for me to move up and build my professional career a little bit more, and who knows what the future holds after that.”
Clark will remain with GFDC during the next few weeks to facilitate the transition to the next president and CEO.
As Garry and Tina Clark leave Fremont with their three children — Azlyn, Denalo and Camilla — he said he’s thankful for his time in the community, which he said has let him and others hone their skills.
“I think what I’d love for people to remember is to continue to be open to change, continue to be open to new opportunities, open to new people and open to providing assistance toward existing businesses,” he said. “And I think if we continue to have that model in Fremont, the future is bright, and we’ll continue to grow.”