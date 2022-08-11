 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gene Steffy Auto Group to host All Mopar Show and Shine

An All Mopar Show and Shine will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Gene Steffy Auto Group, 2545 E. 23rd Ave. S., in Fremont.

The show and shine also will include food, drinks and prizes.

