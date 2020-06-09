Get ready for high winds, heavy rain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s time to secure your patio furniture, garbage cans and anything else that could blow away from your yard.

That’s because a high wind warning will go into effect at 3 p.m. this afternoon for east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. The high wind warning lasts until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Impacts that can be expected due to the high winds are blown down trees and power lines, and widespread power outages. Travel also will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service cautions people to avoid being outside and around trees and branches. If possible, people are encouraged to remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm, and avoid windows.

Portions of southeast Nebraska, including Saunders and Douglas counties, also are in a flash flood watch which begins at 4 p.m. this afternoon and continues through Wednesday morning.

Rainfall rates greater than 1 inch per hour are expected at times. Some areas within the watch area may receive 2 to 5 inches of total rainfall, resulting in possible flash flooding.

The NWS expects severe thunderstorms to develop across the region between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. today, with the greatest risk occurring along and south of Interstate 80 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. A couple tornadoes, golf ball or larger hail and flash flooding are the primary threats.

