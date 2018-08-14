Area residents, who have metal and old electronics just lying around, are encouraged to attend a Metal & Electronics Recycling Event later this month at the Ilgenfritz parking lot in downtown Fremont.
The event is being hosted by All Metals Market, Cross Electronic Recycling and Keep Fremont Beautiful as a way to promote recycling while supporting KFB’s mission in the community.
“All Metals has been super generous to host this event and the proceeds from it go back to KFB, so we can continue our mission of promoting recycling and improving waste handling practices locally,” Leila Hybl, executive director of KFB, said.
The Metal & Electronic Recycling Event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Ilgenfritz parking lot at Fourth Street and Park Avenue.
At the event, area residents can drop off a number of metal discards for free, including: pipes and metal tubing, car parts, aluminum doors and windows, cast iron sinks and tubs, lawnmowers, clean tin cans, broken bicycles, old barbecue grills and more.
There will also be an opportunity to properly discard of old electronics including computers, copiers, computer monitors, DVD players, fax machines and scanners, servers, sound equipment, televisions and CRT monitors.
Some electronics can be dropped off for free, while others carry an associated cost. For example television and monitor fees include $20 up to a 20-inch screen, $30 up to a 30 inch screen and so on.
Microwaves can be recycled for $20 per unit and alkaline batteries can be recycled for $1.50 per pound.
“The costs associated are to cover the environmental fees for actually recycling or landfilling the items properly,” Hybl said. “Cross Electronics works specifically with those items to make sure that any of the toxic materials inside of them are disposed of properly.”
Hybl also stressed that the event is limited to residential recycling and that businesses cannot participate in the event.
To make the process of dropping off a little easier, several volunteers will be on hand during the event.
“There are a handful of volunteers that consistently work at this event and the first time I attended it they made it so easy,” Hybl said. “They know what they’re doing and how to do it, they can answer questions and help people unload things out of their vehicles.”