Getzschman honored for mayoral tenure by WholeStone Farms

Scott Getzschman was honored by Wholestone Farms for his decade-long tenure as mayor of Fremont during a ceremony on Friday.

WholeStone Farms CEO Scott Webb presented Getzschman with a plaque commemorating the longtime mayor’s contributions to the Fremont community during the last 10 years.

Getzschman announced he would not run for re-election in December after holding the mayoral seat since 2010.

During the last two years, Webb said he has gotten the chance to see firsthand how the mayor has contributed to the development of business in Fremont with a strong desire to respond to community needs.

“He’s been very pro-business,” Webb said. “He’s been an advocate always looking out for what’s best for the community of Fremont.”

The award specifically recognized Getzschman’s efforts toward advocacy in the agriculture industry in the Fremont area.

Since becoming mayor, Getzschman said he was aware of the need for change in Fremont. He said that goal was only accomplished by the community coming together.