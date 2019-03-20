On Wednesday, city officials reported that a third levee breach — several miles west of Fremont near Legges Lake — had been found in addition to two other breaches west of town that crews have been attempting to seal over the past several days.
During a live radio interview around noon on Wednesday, Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman said that an approximately quarter-mile long breach east of Legges Lake — around six miles west of Cut-Off Road — had been found after flood waters began to recede from the area.
“That breach has a channel of water that is running kind of like a north channel of the river that now has broke free and is running down that stretch,” he said. “However, it’s not really causing any issues so we’re not sure if it has found its way back into the river somewhere else.”
Getzschman added that airboats were being used on Wednesday afternoon to determine where that point may be.
City Administrator Brian Newton said the newly discovered breach was one of the sources pushing floodwater toward Fremont from the west over the past several days.
Getzschman also reported that one levee breach near County Road 19 was sealed on Tuesday night, but had broken free again on Wednesday morning.
“We still have water that is going into Lake 20 that we know is coming a little bit from the (Platte) river and a little bit from the Cut-Off Road ditch,” he said.
However, water coming from the three known breaches west of Fremont was not affecting repairs to the South Street Dike which had previously been letting water into Inglewood.
“In the past couple of days due to the reduced water, we were able to repair that and get that breach sealed,” he said. “The water coming from the west is still not enough to affect that repair, because that water has found what we are going to call the old river channel, and is now running through Rainbow Lake heading south and exiting out of Hormel Park back into the river.”
Water from breaches near County Road 19 was still working its way through Lake 20 and then into Lake Leba and across Ridge Road before emptying into a pasture on the east side of Ridge Road, Getzschman said.
“We as a city have no water on the wrong side of the dikes, so they are actually doing what they are supposed to do in a flood situation,” he said. “That isn’t always good news for those folks that are in the path of the water headed to the river, but we don’t have any water entering Fremont from the west.”
Getzschman said the Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the levees to determine which steps to take next as crews continued to work on sealing the levee breaches.