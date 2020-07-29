Getzschman says mask mandate not necessary for Fremont area during Tuesday council meeting

"He was pretty clear on that," he told the Fremont Tribune. "In fact, he was so clear on it that he tied funding to it. So that pretty much set it up for us."

As chairman, Missel said he relies on Three Rivers for guidance on mask usage moving forward.

"We continue to operate, providing hand sanitizers in many locations throughout the building," he said. "We have masks available. If you don't have one when you enter the building, we have on for you if you would like one. That's kind of where we're at and I can see us sticking with that."

Getzschman reiterated that, as long as Fremont and Dodge County continue to do well, he didn't believe a mandate would be necessary.

"There should be no need to go to any mandatory masks," he said. "But again, that's something that community partners will be discussing. As we move forward, any updates that come out of that will be shared with the entire council."

