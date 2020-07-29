Getzschman says mask mandate not necessary for Fremont area during Tuesday council meeting

Mayor Scott Getzschman said there should be no need to issue a mask mandate for Fremont in the immediate future in his mayoral comments during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
Getzschman noted Douglas County specifically as an area that could see a mask mandate put in place for Omaha and the surrounding area as early as next week, according to an Omaha World-Herald article.
Lincoln remains the only city in the state where a mask mandate has been issued for those entering public spaces.
Douglas and Lancaster County ranked first and second, respectively, in both the total number of positive tests per county and number of positive tests by county over the last two weeks, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data.
Dodge County has recorded 748 total positive cases, which ranks seventh-highest in the state. Over the last two weeks, the county has reported 39 positive tests, ninth-most in the state.
Getzschman said on Tuesday that there have been several meetings between Three Rivers Public Health Department held over the past "couple of days" and that a meeting between community partners would be held on Wednesday, July 29.
"We continue to use the dashboard that was created by Three Rivers and we continue to use their [risk dial]," he said.
Getzschman noted that many major entities in the city already require mask usage without a mandate being enforced. Fremont Public Schools and Midland University's mask requirement will be enforced when the 2020-21 school year kicks off in August.
He added that the city's three processing plants — WholeStone Farms, Fremont Beef Company and Lincoln Premium Poultry, all require their employees to wear masks.
The city's larger grocery stores and big-box retail stores also require mandatory mask usage, Getzschman said.
"At this point in time, over half of our community is wearing a mask, even without being mandated," he said. "We truly are treading lightly on the next steps as we move forward with this, simply because it's very difficult to enforce."
Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel said the county would continue to operate in a similar manner moving forward. That means mask usage in county buildings such as the courthouse would be optional.
Missel also pointed to a mandate issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier in June requiring local officials to keep mask usage optional in the state's courthouses and county offices or risk missing out on federal COVID-19 dollars.
"He was pretty clear on that," he told the Fremont Tribune. "In fact, he was so clear on it that he tied funding to it. So that pretty much set it up for us."
As chairman, Missel said he relies on Three Rivers for guidance on mask usage moving forward.
"We continue to operate, providing hand sanitizers in many locations throughout the building," he said. "We have masks available. If you don't have one when you enter the building, we have on for you if you would like one. That's kind of where we're at and I can see us sticking with that."
Getzschman reiterated that, as long as Fremont and Dodge County continue to do well, he didn't believe a mandate would be necessary.
"There should be no need to go to any mandatory masks," he said. "But again, that's something that community partners will be discussing. As we move forward, any updates that come out of that will be shared with the entire council."
