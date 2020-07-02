GFDC announces new grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19

A new program from the Greater Fremont Development Council will allow businesses that were not eligible for federal and state programs to receive funding for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dodge County Small Business Relief Program, announced Tuesday, is an addition to the Welstead Fund, a micro-loan program that started last fall. The GFDC will award seven grants of $1,000 to businesses in Dodge County.
GFDC Director of Business Services Stephanie Schurkamp said nationwide, businesses with five or fewer employees have been turned away from federal and state funding.
“Many federal and state programs do not cater to businesses with fewer than five employees, and they are not eligible to receive funds,” she said. “Our hope with the Dodge County Small Business Relief Program is to be able to help those businesses that may be struggling to find funding.”
The Welstead Fund is named after the late Marvin Welstead, who was a co-founder of the GFDC. The fund, which has raised $74,000, provides loans for exterior and interior improvements to new or growing small businesses with 20 or fewer employees.
Last March, the GFDC conducted a survey with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and found that 96% of the responses were in favor of the relief program.
“Through our conversations with many small businesses, we recognized the need to expand for COVID-19-related expenses including, but not limited to, payroll, rent, mortgages, leases, digital-related costs or any innovative upgrades in response to COVID-19,” Schurkamp said.
Applications are being taken, and there is no deadline. To apply, the business must be approved for a $5,000 loan through the Welstead Fund.
Property owners must complete an application and provide two bids for the cost to complete the improvements, as well as pictures.
“Once a business completes their application, it will be reviewed by our Welstead Review Committee and a final funding decision will be made by the GFDC Board of Directors,” she said. “If approved, GFDC will execute the loan agreement and release the grant portion to the applicant.”
After a business has been notified, it will have 120 days to complete construction and must send pictures and proof of payment to the GFDC. The fund allows for building improvements, including painting, energy efficiency improvements, or new materials like doors, windows and lighting.
Schurkamp said the GFDC hopes to expand the new fund to continue to be able to offer grant opportunities in the future.
“In the meantime, we will focus on the loan side to revolve these funds that will allow us to continue to assist businesses,” she said. “We welcome any contributions to the fund.”
Applicants can find materials at fremontecodev.org. Those interested in contributing can email info@fremontecodev.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.