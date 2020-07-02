GFDC announces new grants for small businesses affected by COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new program from the Greater Fremont Development Council will allow businesses that were not eligible for federal and state programs to receive funding for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dodge County Small Business Relief Program, announced Tuesday, is an addition to the Welstead Fund, a micro-loan program that started last fall. The GFDC will award seven grants of $1,000 to businesses in Dodge County.

GFDC Director of Business Services Stephanie Schurkamp said nationwide, businesses with five or fewer employees have been turned away from federal and state funding.

“Many federal and state programs do not cater to businesses with fewer than five employees, and they are not eligible to receive funds,” she said. “Our hope with the Dodge County Small Business Relief Program is to be able to help those businesses that may be struggling to find funding.”

The Welstead Fund is named after the late Marvin Welstead, who was a co-founder of the GFDC. The fund, which has raised $74,000, provides loans for exterior and interior improvements to new or growing small businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

Last March, the GFDC conducted a survey with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and found that 96% of the responses were in favor of the relief program.