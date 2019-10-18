Garry Clark said he’s seen Fremont grow and collaborate in multiple ways in his position as executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, with the creation of the city’s logo and “Here We Grow” campaign.
“We wanted to continue to push the momentum and energy that was behind that,” he said. “So we thought, ‘What better way to do that than to have an official community mascot that could be a part of major events, education pieces, manufacturing and the workforce, the whole range?’”
That new mascot, which was unveiled by the GFDC earlier this week, will have a contest to choose its official name running until Oct. 28.
To submit a name, people can like the GFDC’s Facebook page or follow its Instagram or Twitter accounts at @fremontecodev and comment the name under the post with #mynameis.
The winner will be chosen by a committee consisting of one or two Fremont City Council members, local business owners and members of local organizations, Clark said. The winner will receive a $150 gift card to Walmart.
Clark said he’s seen organizations and companies develop their own mascots, but not many cities.
“Having a city mascot means a lot, and it can represent the brand itself by also participating in a lot of events,” he said. “When we came up with this, I just wanted to continue to push the envelope here, and Fremont has been known for being able to do some innovative, fun things, so this is just another.”
The mascot was developed with help from an outside company, Clark said. The final design is a superhero with the city’s brand colors, including a blue supersuit, blue and green hair and the city’s logo on his chest.
“This is someone who represents all walks of life in the community, and I wanted to make sure that it didn’t represent anyone in a specific group,” Clark said. “We wanted to make sure that it recognized everyone and represented everyone.”
The design somewhat resembles that of Captain Planet from the 1990s animated TV show “Captain Planet and the Planeteers,” which Clark said isn’t a coincidence.
“Captain Planet, he’s obviously concerned with the community and the world as far as keeping it clean and taking care of it,” he said. “We think that this mascot represents kind of the traditional energy in Fremont, which is tied to the sustainability of the community, but also growth, and so he represents both.”
A new costume for the mascot is planned to ship later this month and will make its debut shortly after, Clark said. The GDFC is planning for a launch event with the City of Fremont, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet Fremont, Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau and school districts and local businesses.
There are also plans to have the mascot show up at a city council meeting in November and allow for organizations to schedule to have the mascot appear at various events.
“We’ll also do some branding events with some of our partners,” Clark said. “We’ll make it that everyone gets an opportunity to participate with it. We definitely want it to be a comprehensive, full-community effort.”
The main goal of this new mascot is to make the city of Fremont viral, Clark said. For example, selfie contests with the mascot and help promote tourism.
“There’s just so many levels of opportunity for marketing in our community,” Clark said. “And we see this as a point where we’re trying to attract talent to our community for the workforce, and we want to make sure people know that Fremont is a fun place.”