GFDC highlights accomplishments over past year at annual meeting

When speaking about the Greater Fremont Development Council’s 2020 mission campaign at its annual meeting, Bill Vobejda quoted Henry Ford: “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.”
“Five years ago, we came together, and over these years, we’ve stayed the course, even when the course got rather curvy at times,” he told the crowd Wednesday. “Most of all, our work together kept us focused on a common vision. Not a GFDC vision, but a vision of a community with partners focused on economic growth and prosperity for all in the Fremont area.”
GFDC had its annual meeting Wednesday morning at the Fremont Golf Club. The meeting, which celebrated GFDC’s efforts in 2019, was attended by Mayor Scott Getzschman, Dodge County Board of Supervisors Bob Missel and Fremont City Councilmembers Susan Jacobus, Michael Kuhns and Linda McClain.
“Our collaborative spirit is alive and well,” GFDC President and CEO Garry Clark said. “We would not be on the brink of incredible growth without the support and dedication of these individuals.”
The event featured Lt. Gov. Mike Foley as a speaker, as well as a comedic take on economics from Christopher Kuehl, founder of Armada Corporate Intelligence.
Foley spoke on his recent weeklong visit to southeast Asia on a trade mission and seeing the effects of the coronavirus, which was also mentioned by Kuehl.
Foley also commended Fremont’s hard work in building a culture and environment that’s conducive for job opportunity. He said although it’s a good idea for some young people to get a four-year-degree, others can stay in the state and work at high-tech manufacturing positions.
“All these companies are begging for workers,” Foley said. “So there’s some great opportunities and good paychecks right in our own state. We’ve got to tell those young people in our state what’s in store and get them exposed.”
Foley also presented Fremont with its recertification as an Economic Development Certified Community. He originally planned to appear at a city council meeting on Nov. 26, but was unable to due to bad weather.
“There’s a lot of wonderful things happening in this community because of your hard work, so congratulations on everything that you’re doing and God bless you all,” Foley said.
At the event, GFDC also highlighted its new five-year plan, “Here We Grow 2025.” It was able to raise more than $1.5 million for the new campaign after convening a representative group of key investors to assess the last five years last July.
You have free articles remaining.
“The results were overwhelmingly endorsed and indicated that from a feasibility study conducted by national community development services that there was significant support to keep moving forward,” Vobejda said.
The $1.5 million in funding was $500,000 more than the 2020 mission campaign, Vobejda said.
“In fact, we have not only reached that goal, we have exceeded it and are quickly approaching the $2 million mark, allowing us to roll up our sleeves and get to work on our most pressing issues, including workforce and housing,” he said. “Because we have a comprehensive strategy and the funding to implement it, we can all be confident that the greater Fremont’s existing positive momentum will in fact continue.”
Vobejda said during the past five years, GFDC has had a focused effort and seen a tremendous amount of energy, investment and successful outcomes with it.
“To measure the success of the 2020 mission campaign, one may automatically look to the impact on job creation and capital investment on the surface,” he said. “But if you look deeper, you will find the key ingredients of our community’s success are the collaborative efforts and teamwork.”
Vobejda said the city has seen growth through the grand opening of Lincoln Premium Poultry and housing development efforts that spurred GFDC to secure more than $3.5 million in revolving incentive funds for various projects including the Lofts @ 505, Extreme Outdoor Power and the expansion of WholeStone Farms.
“It is apparent that our new community slogan of ‘Here We Grow’ embodies GFDC and all of our partners’ efforts,” he said. “With the success of the 2020 campaign, I am confident and eager to look forward to what this future year brings us.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the last for Vobejda, who will leave his role at GFDC as he takes on a new position at Methodist Fremont Health.
“I leave with much pride and gratitude for the work that we have all accomplished together and great excitement for what we have for our future and all that is to come,” he said.
Clark thanked Vobejda for all of the work he had done serving as chairman for four years.
“Bill has taught me a few things in my time: Patience is key, cooler heads usually prevail and always treat your neighbors as neighbors, even if they aren’t being very neighborly,” he said. “He’s taught me that you hire smart people to lead because you have faith in them to do a job. Let them lead with what they shine in doing.”
Clark said he admired Vobejda for being thoughtful and respectful for the staff at GFDC.
“I want to personally thank you for being one of the best leaders we’ve ever had in Fremont and leaving a lasting legacy,” he said. “We wish you the most success in your new role.”