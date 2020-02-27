GFDC highlights accomplishments over past year at annual meeting

The $1.5 million in funding was $500,000 more than the 2020 mission campaign, Vobejda said.

“In fact, we have not only reached that goal, we have exceeded it and are quickly approaching the $2 million mark, allowing us to roll up our sleeves and get to work on our most pressing issues, including workforce and housing,” he said. “Because we have a comprehensive strategy and the funding to implement it, we can all be confident that the greater Fremont’s existing positive momentum will in fact continue.”

Vobejda said during the past five years, GFDC has had a focused effort and seen a tremendous amount of energy, investment and successful outcomes with it.

“To measure the success of the 2020 mission campaign, one may automatically look to the impact on job creation and capital investment on the surface,” he said. “But if you look deeper, you will find the key ingredients of our community’s success are the collaborative efforts and teamwork.”

Vobejda said the city has seen growth through the grand opening of Lincoln Premium Poultry and housing development efforts that spurred GFDC to secure more than $3.5 million in revolving incentive funds for various projects including the Lofts @ 505, Extreme Outdoor Power and the expansion of WholeStone Farms.