GFDC hosting housing study listening sessions in Fremont area

A Lincoln community-planning and research consulting firm will host a series of housing study listening sessions in the Fremont area next week.
The meetings, held by Hanna:Keelan and Associates, will be part of a new five-year study for the Greater Fremont Development Council and Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.
During the meetings, members of the community will have the chance to discuss current and future housing needs for the study, which is set to be finished and published this fall.
The following communities will have meetings next week:
- Cedar Bluffs, Sept. 2 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, 106 W. Main St.
- North Bend, Sept. 2 at 7-8 p.m. at the North Bend Public Library, 110 E. 13th St.
- Fremont, Sept. 3 at 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave.
- Scribner, Sept. 3 at 7-8 p.m. at the Scribner Community Center, 530 Main St.
Participants are asked to socially distance and wear masks. The North Bend, Fremont and Scribner events will be livestreamed on Zoom, with registration on the GFDC’s website.
“So if people want to listen, send us their questions via email or through our social media pages, we’re more than willing to take a look at those and make sure their questions get answered by the right people,” GFDC Director of Quality of Life Kelly Gentrup said.
Gentrup said GFDC formed a Housing Task Force to create its Dodge County and Communities-Wide Housing Study in 2017.
“Through all of our efforts with housing, that group continued to get together to talk about all of the opportunities, developments, different avenues that Dodge County could go to in terms of expanding our housing developments, resources, etc.,” she said.
After the flooding last year, Gentrup said even more questions were brought up, including what kind of changes would happen to potential development areas.
“So through that, the group asked about what it would take to update the study and what that long-term planning in terms of disasters,” she said. “So that’s when we reached out to Hanna:Keelan and Associates, who did our first study back in 2017, and had them come to a few of our meetings to talk about what that would look like.”
The new study is being funded by the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, with matching funds from GFDC, Fremont Area Community Foundation and Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said the CBEF jumped on board with Fremont for the study.
“They wanted to be able to do our own study, which we could then, with the information we get, apply for grants, maybe talk to people about housing issues,” he said. “And once people have that data, they can hopefully start building in our area.”
Ptomey said it was especially important for Cedar Bluffs to get involved, as housing in the community is limited.
“We have very, very few homes that, if they’re nice when they come available, they’re gone,” he said. “We had one just behind us a couple blocks that it wasn’t listed for more than 48 hours, and it was already gone. And to me, the prices people are paying too are crazy.”
Although COVID-19 put a wrench in planning for the study, Gentrup said surveys were sent out and GFDC was able to put together a list of companies and organizations that would benefit the study with input.
During the listening sessions, Hanna:Keelan and Associates will share information from the surveys, including demographic and target demand numbers.
“Then also, we’d love to have public input: What do they feel is needed within their communities? Is it more rehab work? Is it demolition? Affordable housing?” Gentrup said. “We truly want to have community insight in where we go in the next five years when it comes to housing.”
Input from the surveys and listening sessions will help Hanna:Keelan and Associates in finalizing the study, which will be published on GFDC’s website later this year.
The results of the study will be utilized for future development and housing work, whether it’s for current or future housing, Gentrup said. Ptomey said its information can be sent to home builders to show them growth projections and how many people are looking for homes in the community.
But Gentrup said the study will be able to help identify available resources, as the cost of materials or labor can be higher than expected.
“It’s hard to be able to actually develop affordable housing,” she said. “So it’s identifying those resources or some creative ways that we can look to build affordable housing in Fremont and our smaller communities as well and truly listening to our employers with their workforce needs and how we can have housing available that meets the workforce needs as well.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.