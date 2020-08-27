GFDC hosting housing study listening sessions in Fremont area

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said the CBEF jumped on board with Fremont for the study.

“They wanted to be able to do our own study, which we could then, with the information we get, apply for grants, maybe talk to people about housing issues,” he said. “And once people have that data, they can hopefully start building in our area.”

Ptomey said it was especially important for Cedar Bluffs to get involved, as housing in the community is limited.

“We have very, very few homes that, if they’re nice when they come available, they’re gone,” he said. “We had one just behind us a couple blocks that it wasn’t listed for more than 48 hours, and it was already gone. And to me, the prices people are paying too are crazy.”

Although COVID-19 put a wrench in planning for the study, Gentrup said surveys were sent out and GFDC was able to put together a list of companies and organizations that would benefit the study with input.

During the listening sessions, Hanna:Keelan and Associates will share information from the surveys, including demographic and target demand numbers.