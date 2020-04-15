GFDC hosting meat box giveaways for first responders, essential workers

The Greater Fremont Development Council is giving away 100 boxes of meat from local businesses to first responders, essential workers and people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know that the stimulus package, a lot of people are starting to receive that this week or today,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said. “And we know that’s helpful, but we also know that there’s going to be some gaps and holes, and we just want to fill it by providing as much food and options for people as possible.”
The GFDC is holding two giveaways of 50 boxes on Facebook that end this Friday and next Friday. The food, valued at $50 a box, is provided by Fremont Meat Market, Fremont Beef Company, Lincoln Premium Poultry and WholeStone Farms.
People can enter in the giveaway by going to the post on the GFDC’s Facebook page, like and share the post, like the page and comment with a hashtag and a picture. The winners will be chosen at random Friday morning, with a Facebook Live event announcing them.
“If you look at the images, you’ll find people are posting their business or they’re posting themselves homeschooling their kids, so it’s been very interesting,” Clark said.
Clark said the giveaway is aimed toward first responders and essential workers, such as bankers or grocery workers, as well as people homeschooling their children.
“This is tied to the Greater Fremont Development Council’s investors, whose mission and purpose is tied to quality of life as well,” he said. “We do business attraction, business retention and quality of life, and so this kind of meets one of our pillars that we focus on.”
The GFDC has done previous work since the pandemic started, including offering free meals at Taco Smack and Smitty’s Brickhouse, as well as a $100 giveaway from the Fremont Meat Market for eight families.
“Because of that buzz and need behind it, we ended up having a conversation about doing a larger giveaway for 100 families or bankers, essential workers, parents at home homeschooling kids,” Clark said.
For the new giveaways, the GFDC reached out to major food producers in the community, including Fremont Beef Company, who also had International Spices and Jayhawk Boxes contribute.
“Then on top of that, Fremont Beef Company, I believe they donated about 2,000 pounds of their pork product,” Clark said. “So it’s just been a very cool effort to see everyone coming together to try to do something to support families and those first responders and essential workers in our communities.”
