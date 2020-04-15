GFDC hosting meat box giveaways for first responders, essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Greater Fremont Development Council is giving away 100 boxes of meat from local businesses to first responders, essential workers and people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that the stimulus package, a lot of people are starting to receive that this week or today,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said. “And we know that’s helpful, but we also know that there’s going to be some gaps and holes, and we just want to fill it by providing as much food and options for people as possible.”

The GFDC is holding two giveaways of 50 boxes on Facebook that end this Friday and next Friday. The food, valued at $50 a box, is provided by Fremont Meat Market, Fremont Beef Company, Lincoln Premium Poultry and WholeStone Farms.

People can enter in the giveaway by going to the post on the GFDC’s Facebook page, like and share the post, like the page and comment with a hashtag and a picture. The winners will be chosen at random Friday morning, with a Facebook Live event announcing them.

“If you look at the images, you’ll find people are posting their business or they’re posting themselves homeschooling their kids, so it’s been very interesting,” Clark said.