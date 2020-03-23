GFDC offering free meals at local restaurants this week due to coronavirus

Many restaurants have had to either close or limit their dining areas, move to delivery or take-out or both due to COVID-19. Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered restaurants and bars in Washington, Douglas, Sarpy and Cass counties to close their dining areas.

“While COVID-19 is a hindrance to our business community, it’s also a hindrance to our populations that are within our community,” Clark said. “And that means that if folks who have all-access to services are struggling, that means it’s even more critical for people who are already limited to access.”

Clark said the meals were in immediate response to how COVID-19 would impact those who were possibly laid off or without access to food.

“We also thought about the fact that we knew some of the local area schools were focusing specifically on their students, and we saw an opportunity to try to create something that might just be more general in nature and wanted to do something kind of quick and rapid,” he said.

The meals that will be served this week are sponsored and paid for by the GFDC and helped made possible by its sponsors, Clark said.

“It’s important that our organizations, just like the nonprofits, the for-profits, everyone involved in the community finds some way to help support people,” he said. “And so this is just one of our ways of trying to make sure that we’re supporting not only our small businesses, but the people that live in those communities.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0