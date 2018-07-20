The Greater Fremont Development Council (GFDC) is offering funding opportunities to developers seeking to build workforce housing in Dodge County.
The “Dodge County Investment Fund” was recently established to provide developers with “gap” funding in order to encourage the building of workforce housing. Potential projects include rental, single-family, multi-family, rehabilitation and upper-level housing. And developers can now access the application at www.fremontecodev.org under the housing tab in order to apply.
The fund was made available through a grant award from a state fund known as the “Rural Workforce Housing Investment Fund.” The GFDC received $850,000 from the state program after raising more than $1 million locally in matching funds from several organizations.
The local organizations who contributed funding include the city of Fremont, the city of Scribner, the Fremont Area Community Foundation, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, First National Bank, Fremont Contract Carriers, Inc., Fremont Beef, Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry.
“The goal of that application process was to develop a fund that could help create a catalyst for investment in workforce housing in rural communities, partly due to the fact that it’s a difficult development section of housing in rural places,” said GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark. “It’s just harder to financially calculate and make it work for most developers because of the price range and the cost burden, so this is supposed to be an incentive for that development to take place.”
The fund also includes a “small subset” of funding available for homebuying assistance, Clark added. That would be eligible to people relocating to Dodge County for workforce.
The grant was sought due to expected growth in Dodge County, especially due to a glut of new businesses, expanding businesses and regional projects like the incoming Coscto and Lincoln Premium Poultry chicken plant being constructed in Fremont.
A recent housing study completed by GFDC showed that Dodge County needs almost 1300 new housing units to accommodate growth, Clark said.
“It’s important and imperative that we continue to look at our housing stock and try to improve it and create new construction and also rehab the existing housing stock,” Clark said.
To discuss any project ideas with GFDC, contact Clark at (402) 753-8126 or at garry.clark@fremontcodev.org.