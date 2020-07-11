GFDC survey on COVID-19 impacts available for local businesses

Businesses in Dodge County can take part in a local survey to allow the Greater Fremont Development Council to see how COVID-19 has impacted the community and prepare for the future.
The Dodge County Business Impact Survey will run online from July 9 to 17. The survey can be accessed by visiting the GFDC’s website.
“At GFDC, we are actively taking steps to support local businesses as they recover from COVID-19 disruptions,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said in a press release. “Industry data allows us to tailor our response to provide the most effective support possible.”
The GFDC also had a similar survey on the COVID-19 pandemic last April, Director of Business Services Stephanie Schurkamp said.
“We’re hoping to compare results from the April survey against this new business survey to better understand the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses in Dodge County,” she said. “This new survey is a little different from the last, as there are a few new questions about employee numbers and if businesses are increasing or reducing staff.”
The new survey’s questions also focus on how the businesses have been impacted by the pandemic and whether or not operations are back to normal. It will also include questions on future plans and whether or not they have applied for or received grant or loan support.
“The survey will help our organization understand the current business climate so we can navigate what programming needs to be implemented and what business resource partners need to be called upon to ensure our businesses have what they need to continue to thrive and be successful in Dodge County,” Schurkamp said.
Businesses can also request a meeting over Zoom with Schurkamp if they have any other questions or topics they wish to discuss.
“During these Zoom meetings with local businesses, we can discuss if there are any financial needs or if they are increasing or reducing staffing numbers,” she said. “This information will help me connect them with our resource partners as well as to gauge the current state our businesses are in right now in the Greater Fremont area.”
For more information or to schedule a meeting, contact Schurkamp at stephanie.schurkamp@fremontecodev.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.