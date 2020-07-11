GFDC survey on COVID-19 impacts available for local businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses in Dodge County can take part in a local survey to allow the Greater Fremont Development Council to see how COVID-19 has impacted the community and prepare for the future.

The Dodge County Business Impact Survey will run online from July 9 to 17. The survey can be accessed by visiting the GFDC’s website.

“At GFDC, we are actively taking steps to support local businesses as they recover from COVID-19 disruptions,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said in a press release. “Industry data allows us to tailor our response to provide the most effective support possible.”

The GFDC also had a similar survey on the COVID-19 pandemic last April, Director of Business Services Stephanie Schurkamp said.

“We’re hoping to compare results from the April survey against this new business survey to better understand the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses in Dodge County,” she said. “This new survey is a little different from the last, as there are a few new questions about employee numbers and if businesses are increasing or reducing staff.”