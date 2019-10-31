The Greater Fremont Development Council announced the winning name for the city of Fremont’s new mascot: “Monty.”
GFDC recently took submissions for naming of the mascot on its social media accounts before announcing the winner on Wednesday.
The choosing committee, which included Mayor Scott Getzschman and City Councilmember Susan Jacobus, narrowed down 81 names to 10, which were narrowed down to five by the public for the committee to choose from.
“We think it’s a great fit for the mascot,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said. “It shows elements of the actual city of Fremont, but also provides a name that is pretty gender-neutral as well.”
“Monty” was a popular choice with voters and was mentioned by several commenters.
“Monty is my number one choice,” one commenter said. “It’s easy to remember, it’s short and the name fits the look of the mascot.”
“What cooler name is there than Monty?” said another. “Love how it ties in Fremont and is also very fun!”
Clark said “Monty” was the top vote going into the committee phase as well and was a near-unanimous selection by the committee.
“In general, the committee just liked the short and simple name, but also the potential for its usage as it relates to Fremont,” he said.
Monty’s design uses the colors of Fremont—green and blue—and is stylized like a superhero, with a cape, blue skin and sunglasses.
Clark said GFDC plans to work with the City, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and several other organizations on a welcome event later this month.
After GFDC receives the costume in the next few days, Monty will make appearances and lead selfie campaigns throughout the community with an initial schedule for each month, Clark said.
“We will eventually allow for requests as we hope to include the area schools as well,” he said. “Monty will spend time highlighting ongoing development projects, groundbreakings and select ribbon cuttings, as well as one or two city council meetings to help the council make the tough decisions. OK, just kidding on the last one.”
Clark said GFDC would like to thank its partners and board of directors for their forward-thinking and support in helping to develop the mascot to shape Fremont’s brand.
“We believe Monty will provide a boost of positive energy and a brand boost to the ‘Here We Grow’ campaign for Fremont and Dodge County,” he said.