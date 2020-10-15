Gibson, Von Behren to face off for Ward 1 seat of Fremont City Council

As Election Day on Nov. 3 draws near, Vern Gibson and Paul Von Behren will be finishing their campaigns for Ward 1 of the Fremont City Council.
During the May primaries, Gibson took away 59.1% of the vote, with 1,138 votes from the total 1,925. Von Behren took second place with 417 votes, beating third candidate Steven Ray.
Current Ward 1 City Councilmember Linda McClain announced last January that she would not run for re-election after holding the seat since November 2017.
Gibson, an Army veteran, worked in airlines for 30 years before becoming a licensed funeral director in 2000. He works for Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services and is active in Kiwanis International and the Fremont Cosmopolitan Club.
Having worked with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce for 20 years, Gibson said he’s always had an interest in city government. He said he believes the city council needs more transparency and shorter meetings, which can be done by either having meetings prior or through sub-councils.
“So when we get into the meeting, citizens can say their part and then we can vote and get the meetings a little bit shorter,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of folks call me about that, and that seems to be the big thing, so that’s how I want to move Fremont forward and that’s why I’m running for council.”
Gibson said he’s optimistic about his campaign, which he said with his time in economic development, is also focused on providing affordable housing as families move to Fremont for work opportunities at places like the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant.
“And the unfortunate thing is, we have a lot of driving out of town to work in Omaha and the surrounding areas,” he said. “We’ve got a great little town here, we just need to maybe do some improvement on things and get it moving forward.”
With the council’s current projects, Gibson said he’s fully behind the Fremont Municipal Airport and Joint Law Enforcement Center, which he said he’d like to see expand to a jail in the future instead of sending inmates to Saunders County.
“That’s a burden on the taxpayers, and I don’t think that’s necessary,” he said. “We should be able to down the road build that. We’ve got plenty of land, the city already owns that piece of property that they’re talking about.”
Gibson said he’s seen many small local businesses suffer from the COVID-19 pandemic, and would want to help set them up with any resources possible.
“It’s something that, I don’t know if the government is going to help with that or the state, but it would be a tough burden on our regular taxpayers to try and finance local businesses in town,” he said. “It’s just tough.”
With the council’s investigation into the Dodge County Humane Society, Gibson said he wants there to be a solid answer for whether or not the contract was violated, and if it was, find another one.
“I’m sure there’s other people in town that can handle things like that, and hopefully that’ll resolve it,” he said. “But I think right now, that’s the number-one emotional program that the city council has, and they all need to get together and agree on what they’re going to do.”
In getting councilmembers to work together, Gibson said in the past, they would meet over dinner the night before with the city administrator to work things out.
“There’s people that call me and say they have to wait until 9:30 or 10 before they get their four minutes in front of the microphone because the council is undecided about what they’re talking about between the councilmembers,” he said. “So I think there needs to be a little bit more cooperation between the councilmembers, and I’m hoping I can help with that a little bit.”
Gibson said he would support creating additional committees or subcommittees to discuss issues before they go to the public during meetings.
“Sure, there’s going to be disagreements, and that’s OK, that’s all part of it,” he said. “But we need to get the things moving along and get our meetings going, and get it over with.”
If elected, Gibson said he’d want to see items addressed by the council in an orderly manner.
“Transparency’s just a big thing,” he said. “The citizens, they need to know everything that’s going on in the council, and the councilmembers need to get along with each other, and they need to talk ahead of time, if necessary.”
Von Behren spent the majority of his career as a veterinarian, as well as in agriculture. He has also been involved in multiple businesses and was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education’s Board of Commissioners in 2017.
Around 10 years ago, Von Behren said he developed an interest in public affairs, which was further strengthened after working with a group of state senators on a statewide property tax project over the last two years.
“That opened my eyes to what we are doing to Nebraska with taxation, and it especially opened to how we are trying to build Fremont as a community,” he said. “If you look at what’s happening to Fremont taxes versus incomes versus population growth, the measures we say we are using simply are not, and that’s one of the biggest reasons that I’m running for city council.”
With the campaign season, Von Behren said he felt it’s gone well, as he and his wife have knocked on more than 2,000 doors in his ward and have sent out more than 250 yard signs.
“The focus of my campaign is really, Fremont is about the people, and we need to return to that strategy and philosophy if we’re ever going to serve our people and build our town in a way that will last,” he said.
Von Behren said he was largely in support for the Joint Law Enforcement Center, which he said should have been started much earlier by the city to support the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department.
“What I find curious is that we’ve been talking about them, but we’ve done nothing to budget for them,” he said. “So now 10 years later, we are coming up and positioning this as a crisis where we have to go take out a large loan to fund it.”
In funding the project, Von Behren said he believes the city should use the $15 million it has in undesignated funds, as other cities typically only have $4-5 million.
“So we have available money right now to do that project that is sitting in an unmarked fund, and yet we are going back to the taxpayers and asking for more,” he said. “That makes no sense to me.”
Von Behren said with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he’s spoken with business owners in the community and realized that the city council needs to stay out of their way and not create more restrictions.
“The state restrictions are lifting, there is no need to add more,” he said. “And the best thing the council can do is stay out of the way, not impose any more restrictions and open up this town just as quickly and safely as we can.”
With the Dodge County Humane Society controversy, Von Behren said in talking with others, the confusion from the issue has caused distrust with the council, which he said has one obligation: to make sure the contract is fulfilled.
“If it’s being fulfilled, let’s keep it with Dodge County,” he said. “If it is not being fulfilled, then it’s the city’s obligation to remove the contract and reward it to someone who will take the responsibility.”
In regard to working together with other councilmembers, Von Behren said the issue is not with disagreements, but the leadership to resolve it.
“There are ways to manage teams, let them disagree and still come together,” he said. “But when you’re blaming the team, you have a leadership problem, and I think that’s where it starts.”
As he’s often heard Fremont called a destination or a place to grow businesses, Von Behren said he wants to focus on making it home for the people who live here and stop building it “on the backs of people with taxation.”
“We are on an unsustainable path that we cannot continue,” he said. “And we need to step back and remember that this is home for people and for future generations, not just a destination or a place to grow businesses.”
