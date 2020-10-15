Gibson, Von Behren to face off for Ward 1 seat of Fremont City Council

“The focus of my campaign is really, Fremont is about the people, and we need to return to that strategy and philosophy if we’re ever going to serve our people and build our town in a way that will last,” he said.

Von Behren said he was largely in support for the Joint Law Enforcement Center, which he said should have been started much earlier by the city to support the Fremont Police Department and Fremont Fire Department.

“What I find curious is that we’ve been talking about them, but we’ve done nothing to budget for them,” he said. “So now 10 years later, we are coming up and positioning this as a crisis where we have to go take out a large loan to fund it.”

In funding the project, Von Behren said he believes the city should use the $15 million it has in undesignated funds, as other cities typically only have $4-5 million.

“So we have available money right now to do that project that is sitting in an unmarked fund, and yet we are going back to the taxpayers and asking for more,” he said. “That makes no sense to me.”

Von Behren said with the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he’s spoken with business owners in the community and realized that the city council needs to stay out of their way and not create more restrictions.