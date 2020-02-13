Girl Scout cookie booths to open Friday

Girl Scouts will begin selling their famous cookies at booths across Nebraska on Friday.
Cookie lovers can use the official Cookie Finder app to find booths selling Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites and other favorites, while supporting Girl Scouts in their communities. All proceeds from the sale of Girl Scout Cookies stay in Nebraska and fund local troop activities.
Find a cookie booth near you by visiting www.girlscoutsnebraska.org or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smart phone.