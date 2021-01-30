Girl Scout cookie sales will begin Feb. 12 in Nebraska

The world may look different today, but a pandemic won’t stop the more than 100-year-old tradition of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

Cookie sales will begin Feb. 12 in Nebraska, featuring a new variety: the Toast-Yay! cookie. Playing off the popularity of breakfast comfort foods, the Toast-Yay! is a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls to run a business as they learn life-skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. This year will offer easy, safe and touchless transactions while the country continues to adapt to the pandemic.

Cookie booths open statewide on Feb. 19 and will include innovative virtual booths, drive-thru locations, curbside pickup options and online orders that ship directly to customers’ doors. Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will subsidize shipping costs for those who order more than six packages of direct-ship cookies. Depending on local health directives, in-person sales also may be available.

All proceeds stay in the state to benefit the Spirit of Nebraska council and its members. Girls use their funds for leadership experiences, travel, camping and to create positive change in their communities.