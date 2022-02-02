Girl Scout cookies to go on sale next week, benefit local troops

The season for Girl Scout cookies is just around the corner.

On Feb. 11, the Girl Scout Cookie Program will kick off for 2022, allowing purchasers to support the girls and receive a tasty treat. Packages are $5 and will be on sale through March 20.

This year’s cookie booths open Feb. 18. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies, visit GirlScoutsNebrsaka.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.

This year’s line-up includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Shortbread and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies.

New for this year is “Adventurefuls,” a crunchy, brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Shannon Peterson, marketing director for Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, said more than 1.5 million packages were sold in the state last year, while each girl averaged selling 330 packages.

“These girls, they work so hard,” she said.

Girl Scouts will also sell the cookies in methods that involve social distancing and minimization of contact with the COVID-19 pandemic, including drive-thru booths and online sales.

“The girls have really been working hard to find new, creative ways to sell so that the customers feel safe and so that the girls stay safe,” Peterson said.

Each purchase of a Girl Scout cookie invests in the local troop within the community.

“A lot of people think of Girl Scouts as just cookies and crafts, but the cookie program is actually what allows the girls to do all of the other things they do in Girl Scouts,” Peterson said.

Peterson said the sales provide funding for trips, whether it’s a camping experience within the United States or a bigger one to Europe.

“Or maybe they go to a play or a ballet or they take a class where they learn how to build a robot,” she said. “All of those things that the troops do are paid for by the money they earn in the Girl Scout cookie program.”

Additionally, the funding goes to the Girl Scouts’ community projects, which can include fixing up a park, painting a map of the country at a local school or providing supplies to a local animal shelter.

“Or at Christmas, they may use their proceeds to sponsor a family and adopt a family and buy gifts for that family, or help at a homeless shelter serving meals or buying supplies for that shelter,” Peterson said. “Those are the kind of things that the purchase of a Girl Scout cookie makes possible.”

