Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have revealed 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades K–12 that allow them to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.
The badges enhance existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow to learning how to solve problems they care about through coding. Girl Scout programming has long promoted independent decision making – essential for girls’ personal development and gender equality.
“Giving girls choices, where they can make their own decisions, empowers them to take initiative and do things that move them beyond their comfort zones,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “That’s what these new badges do – give our Girl Scouts new challenges and new choices, where they can take healthy risks and use their skills and talents to do things they didn’t know they could do.”
Research from the World Bank Group shows that increasing women’s agency and decision-making abilities is key to improving their lives, communities and the world. And research shows that Girl Scouts are more likely than other girls to take an active role in decision making (80% vs. 51%).
In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6–12 can now pursue:
- Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day. Activities range from decrypting and encrypting messages, to learning proper protection methods for devices, to exploring real-world hacking scenarios (funded by Palo Alto Networks).
- Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science (funded by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and led by the SETI Institute).
- Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques, collect data and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network. As with all of Girl Scouts’ Leadership Journeys, girls use their newly honed skills to take action on a community issue of their choosing (funded by Johnson & Johnson and The Coca-Cola Foundation).
The new programming for girls in grades K–12 includes:
- 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing and tree climbing. High adventure gives girls confidence to support one another, take healthy risks and spend dedicated time in nature. These are the first Girl Scout badges that members can earn by choosing one of two self-directed paths (funded by The North Face).
- 18 Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also how to use their coding skills for good. Girls will learn about algorithms through age-appropriate, creative activities, such as coding positive memes to spread a message about a cause they care about, designing a digital game to educate people about an issue, and developing an app to promote healthy habits. Every Coding for Good badge includes a plugged-in and unplugged version, so that all girls can learn the foundations of coding, regardless of their access to technology (funded by AT&T and Dell Technologies).
“Girl Scouts has ignited the power and potential of girls for over a century, and we are committed to ensuring that today’s girls are the future of American leadership,” said GSUSA Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Acevedo. “Girl Scouts is where girls can explore new subjects, discover their passions, learn to take smart risks, and become their best, most confident selves—whether they want to become a NASA astronaut, an entrepreneur, a rock climber, a coder or a cybersecurity agent.”
GSUSA works with top organizations in fields that interest today’s girls. Combined with Girl Scouts’ expertise in girl leadership, these organizations and specialists advise and weigh in on content to provide the most cutting-edge programming available to girls. Content collaborators include codeSpark, the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC), SciStarter and Vidcode. In true girl-led fashion, girls tested the new offerings.
Join or volunteer at www.girlscouts.org/join.