Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2021 season

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season on Tuesday with the announcement of a new cookie in Nebraska and other select areas: Toast-Yay!, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

When Girl Scout Cookie season returns, Toast-Yay! will be available alongside other favorites like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites. And though social distancing measures may keep families and friends apart, cookie customers will be able to share joy and stay connected this season through a giftbox option that ships directly to others via the Smart Cookie online platform.

While cookie lovers will have to wait until February to try the new flavor, girls don’t have to wait to join Girl Scouts. Troops are forming now, and girls can choose from in-person or virtual activities, depending on their families’ preference. To learn more or join Girl Scouts, visit GirlScoutsNebraksa.org.