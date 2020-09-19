Girl Scouts embark on planting endeavor at The Bridge

Kristi Sendgraff’s Girl Scout troop did more than plant flowers recently.
They worked to plant a little hope for people who come to The Bridge in Fremont.
Sendgraff is the leader of Girl Scout Troop 40079, which includes five eighth-graders. Recently, they took on a planting project to earn a Silver Award — the second highest award in the Girl Scouts organization.
To receive the award, the girls needed to carry out a service project that would provide a long-term community benefit.
They chose to help The Bridge in Fremont. The nonprofit agency helps people and families who experience domestic abuse, dating violence, and sexual assault in Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
“We called The Bridge and asked what they’d like us to do and they wanted us to spruce up their green space,” Sendgraff said.
Before they embarked on the planting endeavor, the girls had to do some research to determine what would grow best in the shady space near The Bridge.
“We made a landscaping area and put some perennials in that will bloom every year,” Sendgraff said. “We wanted it to be place that was relaxing and meditative and to feel more like home.”
The scouts wanted to provide a special area for children who come to The Bridge.
“We wanted to bring some brightness to kids at a time that maybe they don’t feel very bright … maybe help bring some joy to them when they feel sad,” said Ellie Sendgraff.
As a result, they made a large, raised flower bed.
The children can plant seeds or just play in the dirt in the flower bed. It will be something extra they can to when they come to The Bridge.
“Each spring, they could plant seeds if they wanted to and grow some vegetables if they chose,” Sendgraff said.
The troop built the raised bed and placed it in the greenspace.
“We also made what we call ‘planting kits,’” Sendgraff said.
These are individual kits for children who come to The Bridge.
Each kit includes a small clay pot and paints and a paintbrush to paint it. Kits also have a bag of soil and some seeds. Children can plant their own little pot of flowers and watch them grow.
The group made approximately 25 kits.
“It’s their little pot that they painted and they can take it with them wherever they go,” Kristi Sendgraff said.
The girls enjoyed having an opportunity to make a difference.
For Addison Wagner, the most rewarding part was “the feeling that we were helping people.”
The scouts also like being together and Sendgraff has been a leader for these girls since they were kindergarteners.
In the future, troop members hope to earn their Gold Award — the highest offered in Girls Scouts. They’re also planning a Colorado trip that was postponed due to COVID.
“We’re going whitewater rafting next summer and staying by Rocky Mountain National Park, so we’re raising money for that,” she said.
They also plan to do at least four community service projects a year. Projects can include making hygiene kits for Care Corps LifeHouse.
In the meantime, the girls received a letter stating they’ve been accepted to receive Silver Awards to be presented at a ceremony in the spring.
And people at The Bridge appreciate what the girls have done.
“The Bridge is loving the new additions to our backyard,” said Suzanne Smith, executive director. “It was such a nice project for the Girl Scouts to do for us. The new flowers, landscaping and raised flowerbed help make that area happy and hopeful. With COVID, we have been using the backyard with the privacy fence often. We appreciate the great group of young girls and their leader Kristi who worked so hard. It looks awesome!”
