Girl Scouts embark on planting endeavor at The Bridge

For Addison Wagner, the most rewarding part was “the feeling that we were helping people.”

The scouts also like being together and Sendgraff has been a leader for these girls since they were kindergarteners.

In the future, troop members hope to earn their Gold Award — the highest offered in Girls Scouts. They’re also planning a Colorado trip that was postponed due to COVID.

“We’re going whitewater rafting next summer and staying by Rocky Mountain National Park, so we’re raising money for that,” she said.

They also plan to do at least four community service projects a year. Projects can include making hygiene kits for Care Corps LifeHouse.

In the meantime, the girls received a letter stating they’ve been accepted to receive Silver Awards to be presented at a ceremony in the spring.

And people at The Bridge appreciate what the girls have done.

“The Bridge is loving the new additions to our backyard,” said Suzanne Smith, executive director. “It was such a nice project for the Girl Scouts to do for us. The new flowers, landscaping and raised flowerbed help make that area happy and hopeful. With COVID, we have been using the backyard with the privacy fence often. We appreciate the great group of young girls and their leader Kristi who worked so hard. It looks awesome!”

