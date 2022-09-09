Girl Scouts event set for Sept. 18

Seven-time American Ninja Warrior, Maggi Thorne, and Motivational Speaker, Diane Bandreas, are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska for Jumpstart Joy, a day of empowerment, resilience, self-care, and fun for girl-identifying youth ages 10 and over.

Girls will stimulate their mind and body through interactive activities including ninja-type obstacles, motivational yoga, emotional strength exercises, strength-based trainings, identity empowerment activities, and more.

Jumpstart JOY will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Xplosive Edge, 8930 S. 137th Circle, Suite 2, in Omaha. The event is designed to make girls feel inspired, realize their worth, and boost their confidence.

This event is open to Girl Scouts and non-members ages 10 and up. Registration fee is $30 per girl and includes lunch, event t-shirt, and swag. Pre-registration is required. Girls who join Girl Scouts on-site will receive a complimentary Girl Scout membership ($25 value).

Attendees should wear closed toe shoes and comfy clothes. Register today at: https://bit.ly/JumpstartJOY2022. Sponsors include JoyFlowCo, Xplosive Edge, AIM, and Fleet Feet.