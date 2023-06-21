It was a lesson in perseverance.

In 2021, teens in Girl Scout Troop 50509 noticed a couple of outdated fire pits at Camp Crossed Arrows near Nickerson. So the troop of eight girls set out on a mission to rebuild them.

Their work became a two-fold endeavor in which they not only rebuilt the pits, but taught fire safety to younger scouts. For their efforts, the older girls recently earned a Silver Award — the highest honor presented to Cadet-level Girl Scouts.

Teens said they enjoyed the endeavor, which required 50 hours per girl on the project.

But the project wasn’t without its challenges.

Troop 50509 consists of eight girls, ages 13 and 14. After noticing the fire pits needed to be rebuilt, they reached out to the Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska Council and to Jason Wallace, camp ranger, for permission.

As part of the project — called “Retire the Fire” — they also wanted to teach other girls about fire safety, said Troop Co-Leader Denise Moreno.

Troop members used money from cookie sales, a donation from Peter Jacobus at American Family Insurance and a Raising Cane’s fundraiser for the project.

More recently, they applied for and received a $1,000 Youth Philanthropy Grant from Fremont Area Community Foundation.

The girls and their leaders, who include Co-Leader Jill Hughson, set out to build the first fire pit in July 2022.

“It was very hot that day,” Moreno said, recalling the summer weather.

The new, 3-foot-wide pits would be built of retaining wall blocks, which each weigh about 17 pounds. Blocks were stacked in a circle with fire pit adhesive put in between each one, Moreno said.

Each round pit would consist of 52 bricks.

The first pit took a while to build.

“It took about 17 hours over the course of two days,” Hughson said. “We were learning as we were doing it.”

The group repeatedly tried to position the blocks, but couldn’t get them to stack straightly.

“It wasn’t going right, so we took a few breaks,” Moreno said. “At one point, the girls were about to give up.”

The troop took a break and went to the swimming pool in Arlington.

They returned to the campsite and re-read directions that came with the blocks. That’s when they noticed some fine print, indicating that a lip on each block should be removed before starting the building project.

Hughson’s husband, Marshall, was called to bring a chisel and hammer so the lips could be removed.

The process produced a valuable lesson for the girls.

“They learned you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it,” Moreno said.

When it came to fire safety, the girls did their homework.

In November 2022, the troop went to the Fremont Rural Volunteer Fire Department, where Glen Koplin, public relations coordinator, and Gene Vyhlidal, fire prevention officer, taught them how to use a fire extinguisher. Each girl got to extinguish a little fire in a metal pan, Moreno said.

Troop members put their knowledge to use when they invited about 25 younger girls — Daisies, Brownies and Juniors scouts — to a sleepover at the camp. There, older girls taught their younger counterparts how to use a fire extinguisher, using an empty donated one from Fremont Rural, and how to plan an escape route.

They added a sweet touch to the lesson — directing younger girls in making an “Edible Campfire” with ingredients such as marshmallows, pretzels, chocolate chips and red licorice.

Troop members built the second fire pit in May. This time, it only took three hours. They removed the lips from the blocks before going to the camp.

The girls cooked potatoes as part of their dinner and s’mores on the new fire pit they’d built.

Moreno believes the girls learned much from their fire pit-building experiences.

“They learned to work as a team,” said Moreno, who enjoyed watching the girls work together and help each other out.

Troop member Emily Hughson noted the importance of persistence.

“Keep persevering and you’ll get a good outcome,” the teen said.

Their persistence paid off.

On June 1, the girls each received the Silver Award. The council presented girls with a silver pin, a patch and a certificate.

Moreno’s daughter, also named Emily, appreciated the award and opportunity.

“Once I completed the Silver Award I felt accomplished and I felt good about the kids we’ve taught,” Emily Moreno said. “I know that they will be able to share the knowledge as they grow up.”

She likes knowing that people will use the fire pits for a long time.

“I get to know that it benefits people that go to camp for years to come and I also get to know that we put our hard work into it,” she said.

Melissa Diers, executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, expressed appreciation for the troop.

“Once again, we’re impressed by the ingenuity of our area youth and pleased to be able to help these young ladies make a difference for future campers!” Diers said.

For scouts like Emily Hughson, the fire pit project yielded its own special benefit when the girls got to eat s’mores they cooked on it.

“It was like a victory treat,” she said. “A little reward.”