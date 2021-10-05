 Skip to main content
Girl Scouts planning Color Fun Run in Fremont
editor's pick top story

  Updated
Local News

The Fremont Girl Scouts will be sponsoring a Color Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Johnson Lake in Fremont. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

To register for the color run, visit www.fremontgscoalition.myshopify.com. The cost is $20. All proceeds will directly support Girl Scouts and the Fremont Area Community Foundation for an upcoming tree planting project.

Each registration includes a free T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last). You do not have to be a Girl Scout to participate. All ages are welcome.

Those attending the event can register for a chance to win a free membership. Anyone with questions can contact Jenny Stewart at jennysavon@msn.com.

Tribune staff

