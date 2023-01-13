 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Girl Scouts planning youth-themed parties in Fremont and surrounding area

Local News

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska invites all girl-identifying youth, K-3rd grades, to a variety of youth-themed parties taking place across Nebraska.

There will be Animal Dance, Robot Building, and Unicorn Friends parties.

These free events will give families the opportunity to learn more about Girl Scouts and the enriching programs the organization offers.

Onsite registration will be available along with financial assistance options.

Area parties are planned in the following locations:

Fremont: Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6-7 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church (Animal Dance Party).

North Bend: Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6-7 p.m., North Bend Public Library (Robot Building Party).

Wahoo: Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6-7 p.m., Wahoo Public Library (Robot Building Party).

Register and find more dates in other cities at https://bit.ly/GSSNParties2023.

