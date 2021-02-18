Girl Scouts reschedule hike at Camp Crossed Arrows

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting families to come out for a winter hike and scavenger hunt and discover what Girl Scouts is all about.
The free, family-friendly recruitment event has been rescheduled to March 20, from 1-2 p.m., at Camp Crossed Arrows, 12997 County Road P1, Nickerson, and includes in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts.
Girl Scout staff will be on hand to answer questions and help girls register. There will be statewide prize drawings for anyone who registers as a new Girl Scout member after attending the event. Girls must register by March 6 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Two $20 Girl Scout program credits will be given away.
Masks are required, and participants are asked to stay appropriately distanced from other families. There will be a check in/check out station.
To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
