Girl Scouts reschedule hike at Camp Crossed Arrows

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting families to come out for a winter hike and scavenger hunt and discover what Girl Scouts is all about.

The free, family-friendly recruitment event has been rescheduled to March 20, from 1-2 p.m., at Camp Crossed Arrows, 12997 County Road P1, Nickerson, and includes in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scout staff will be on hand to answer questions and help girls register. There will be statewide prize drawings for anyone who registers as a new Girl Scout member after attending the event. Girls must register by March 6 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Two $20 Girl Scout program credits will be given away.

Masks are required, and participants are asked to stay appropriately distanced from other families. There will be a check in/check out station.

To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.