 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girl Scouts reschedule hike at Camp Crossed Arrows
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Girl Scouts reschedule hike at Camp Crossed Arrows

{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is inviting families to come out for a winter hike and scavenger hunt and discover what Girl Scouts is all about.

The free, family-friendly recruitment event has been rescheduled to March 20, from 1-2 p.m., at Camp Crossed Arrows, 12997 County Road P1, Nickerson, and includes in-park and take-home outdoor activities, as well as information about the opportunities and adventures available in Girl Scouts.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scout staff will be on hand to answer questions and help girls register. There will be statewide prize drawings for anyone who registers as a new Girl Scout member after attending the event. Girls must register by March 6 to be eligible for the prize drawing. Two $20 Girl Scout program credits will be given away.

Masks are required, and participants are asked to stay appropriately distanced from other families. There will be a check in/check out station.

To learn more about Girl Scouts, visit www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News