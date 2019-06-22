Every year, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska celebrates the meaningful and inspiring contributions of its volunteers.
These everyday heroes devote their time and talents to mentoring Girl Scouts who are learning to empower themselves and are developing courage, confidence and character.
Area volunteers who have gone the extra mile recently were honored at a Volunteer Awards Ceremony at the Central Community College in Columbus. Ceremonies are held across the state.
“The volunteers being recognized were nominated by our members, girls and adults, and our Girl Scout council staff for the difference they make in the lives of our girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “The gifts they make to our organization are priceless. Our volunteer award ceremonies are a small way for us to thank, celebrate and acknowledge them.”
Girl Scout volunteers provide girls a safe place of their own to challenge themselves, explore the outdoors, develop leadership skills and improve their communities. With the encouragement of volunteers, Girl Scouts grow into the successful leaders and change-makers of the future.
The annual awards recognize volunteers for their achievements and contributions to the girls they serve.
Years of Volunteer Service Pins are given to adult volunteers for their years of service to Girl Scouts.
Spirit of Girl Scouting Community Benefactor Award recognizes organizations or individuals who are not Girl Scout members and provide outstanding assistance and support to Girl Scout programming.
Helpful Adult Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls in a troop.
Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls or adult members.
Appreciation Pin recognizes an individual’s exemplary service, which has had measurable impact on at least one geographic area of service.
The following area volunteers received awards:
Fremont: First United Methodist Church – Spirit of Nebraska, Community Benefactor Award; Diane Keller – 5 Years of Volunteer Service Pin, Appreciation Pin; Denise Moreno – Volunteer of Excellence Award; Jenny Stewart – Appreciation Pin.
Hooper: Immanuel Lutheran Church and School – Spirit of Nebraska, Community Benefactor Award.
Scribner: Lachelle Hasemann – 5 Years of Volunteer Service Pin; Robin Schellenberg – Volunteer of Excellence Award.
Uehling: First Northeast Bank of Nebraska – Spirit of Nebraska, Community Benefactor Award.
Wahoo: Julie Warford – 5 Years of Volunteer Service Pin; Liz Sutton – Helpful Adult Award.
Yutan: Tracy Voegeli – Spirit of Nebraska, Community Benefactor Award; Yutan Elementary – Spirit of Nebraska, Community Benefactor Award.